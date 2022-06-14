Nicholas Roske texted sister from outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home

The California man accused of hatching an ill-fated plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh texted his sister in the moments before he abruptly abandoned his plan and called 911 on himself, authorities have revealed.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was allegedly armed with a Glock 17 pistol and knife when he was apprehended by police after taking a cab to Kavanaugh’s Maryland home in the early hours of June 8.

Roske’s sister convinced him to surrender when he contacted her after arriving outside Kavanaugh’s home, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told the Washington Post on Monday.

“The suspect arrived by taxi and observed the US Marshals, and he turned around to contemplate his next move,” Jones said.

“This is when he texted his sister and told her of his intentions, and she convinced him to call 911, which he did.”

Police say Nicholas John Roske texted his sister moments after he arrived at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house. Ron Sachs / CNP

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what Roske told his sister — or what she said in response that resulted in him abandoning his alleged plot.

It also isn’t clear how long the siblings had been texting before Roske called 911 and confessed his alleged plans to kill the Supreme Court justice.

Cops arrived minutes after Roske told the 911 operator he was having “suicidal thoughts,” according to a criminal complaint from last week.

Nicholas John Roske was allegedly armed with a Glock 17 pistol and knife when police arrested him outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home on June 8, 2022.

In newly released audio of the 911 call, Roske indicated that his gun was locked in a suitcase he had with him.

“Do you have access to any weapons?” the 911 operator could be heard asking.

“Yes. I brought a firearm with me, but it’s unloaded and locked in the case,” Roske allegedly responded. “I’m standing near it, but the suitcase is zip-tied shut. I just came from the airport.”

In addition to the weapons, Roske had ammunition, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items on him that he told police he’d planned to use to break into Kavanaugh’s home and kill him, the complaint said.

Investigators probing the plot believe the presence of two marshals outside Kavanaugh’s home had acted as a deterrent.

“While the deputies did not witness anything that would have resulted in an enforcement action, their vigilance and posture averted a potential violent act against the Justice,” Drew J. Wade of the US Marshals Service told the outlet.

Roske said he was angry over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, according to the complaint.

He also believed Kavanaugh would loosen gun control laws and hatched the plot to kill the justice after finding his address online in a bid to “give his life a purpose,” Roske allegedly told cops.