Nicholas Hoult To Star In Clint Eastwood Thriller ‘Juror #2’ – The Hamden Journal

Even at 92 years old, Clint Eastwood isn’t ready to slow down as he has set the thriller Juror #2 as his next film with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in negotiations to star. While it isn’t official sources also add that with schedules and budget figured Warner Bros., Eastwood’s long-time home, is coming close to officially green-lighting the film. Jonathan Abrams penned the script.

The story is set during a murder trial where one of the jurors slowly realizes he killed the victim in a reckless driving accident tries to save the defendant without incriminating himself.

In typical Eastwood fashion, the Oscar-winner had been weighing several scripts and in recent months zeroed in on this film and began having talks with A-list talent to star finally landing on Hoult as the ideal actor for titular role and Collette for the district attorney. Hoult and Collette are as busy as any actor in town and needed some scheduling out before he could commit but with insiders now saying that’s been sorted, all things are headed in the direction of a closed deal.

For Studio Co-Heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the project marks another high-profile film at the studio since taking over as studio heads last year. Some of the other big projects they have put together as of late include a Frank Bullit movie with Steven Spielberg directing and Bradley Cooper starring, a sequel to Constatine with Keanu Reeves returning to star and I Am Legend sequel with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan starring. They also recently won a massive bidding war for T.J. Neuman’s next book Drowning, which The Hamden Journal broke the news about over the weekend.

As for Hoult, the Emmy-nominated actor is set to have a big 2023 starting with his highly-anticipated horror-action-comedy Renfield bowing next month. In the film, he plays Dracula’s infamous henchman that gives him an opportunity to show off his range in both action and comedy departments. He also has the third season of Hulu’s The Great coming out later this year following his critically acclaimed second season, which earned him an Emmy nom. He was most recently seen in Searchlight’s The Menu, in the scene-stealing role of the boyfriend of Anya Taylor-Joy. Next up he has the Justin Kurzel pic The Order as well. He is currently filming Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu movie.

Collette has also been quite busy as she can be seen next in Mafia Mama and was also recently seen in The Estate.

Hoult is repped by UTA and 42 Collette is repped by CAA and United Management.