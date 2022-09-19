Nicholas Galitzine Joins Anne Hathaway In Prime Video Romance ‘The Idea Of You’ – The Hamden Journal

Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) has been tapped to star alongside Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s film The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling contemporary love story of the same name, which goes into production in October.

The film from Emmy-nominated director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) centers on Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie then picks up the pieces, braving the crowds and desert heat in Dan’s place. While at the music festival, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Amazon Studios partnered with Welle Entertainment to develop The Idea of You as a starring vehicle for Hathaway back in June of last year, as we told you first. Tony Award nominee Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein) adapted the screenplay. Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash, The Woman King) will produce the film via her Welle Entertainment label, alongside I’ll Have Another’s Gabrielle Union, Hathaway via her Somewhere Pictures label, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick. Westfeldt will exec produce alongside I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass, with the Amazon Original Movie to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.

Galitzine will next be seen in Prime Video’s romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston’s New York Times and USA Today bestselling novel of the same name, as well as the comedy Bottoms from MGM’s Orion Pictures. He also recently starred alongside Sofia Carson as the male lead in Netflix’s romance Purple Hearts — which knocked The Gray Man from the streamer’s No. 1 spot upon its July 29 release — and as Prince Robert in Prime Video’s Cinderella, opposite Camila Cabello. Prior to that, he starred as the male lead in Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft: Legacy. On the television side, he can be seen in Netflix’s Chambers. Some of Galitzine’s other credits include A24’s Share, Handsome Devil, The Beat Beneath My Feet, The Changeover and The Watcher in the Woods.

Galitzine is represented by the UK’s Curtis Brown Group, WME, Anonymous Content and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.