Nicaraguans hit the streets to celebrate St. Sebastian’s day despite rising virus cases
With colourful costumes and traditional dances, residents of Diriamba in southern Nicaragua pay tribute to the town’s patron saint Sebastian. The annual celebration took place despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the Latin American country.
