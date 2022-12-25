Nic Claxton calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo after Nets impressive win

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The talk in Brooklyn is all about basketball of late — not vaccines, movies on Amazon, injuries, or any other distractions, just basketball.

Outstanding basketball as the Nets beat the Bucks Friday night 118-100 for their eighth straight win.

After the game Nic Claxton — who has been his own hype man for his defensive exploits of late — called out the bully ball tactics of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the loss.

Claxton has his backers and he played well in this game — 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists — but the Nets are an undersized team and opponents are going to try and be physical, bullying them for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. It just didn’t work for Antetokounmpo and the shorthanded Bucks on Friday (no Khris Middleton).

What we need is a Bucks vs. Nets playoff series again. Basketball gods, that’s what we all want for Christmas this year.

