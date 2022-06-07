Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s Relationship Timeline

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do.

The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka’s NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long’s acting career having her film all over the country.

After welcoming a son together in November 2011, Long and Udoka became engaged in June 2015. The pair later returned to Boston once again in June 2021 — but this time, with Udoka as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

“We both have beautiful careers,” Long said after Udoka nabbed the head coaching position. “The thing that I think makes it work for us is we give each other the space and time to do what we have to do individually, as well as together.”

RELATED: Nia Long Gets Real About the Pressure of Being Called ‘Ageless’ — ‘I Am a Proud 51’

From their first blind date to raising their blended family, here’s everything you need to know about Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s relationship.

February 2010: Ime Udoka and Nia Long begin dating after being set up by a mutual friend

Actress Nia Long and former basketball player Ime Udoka arrive for the 2013 BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 30, 2013

ROBYN BECK/AFP

Long and Udoka, then a professional basketball player with the Sacramento Kings, first met in Boston in February 2010, according to the Boston Globe. A mutual friend set them up when they were both in the city; Long was filming a pilot for NBC and Udoka was playing against the Boston Celtics.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress and the NBA player spent their first date talking in the hotel lobby until 1 a.m. The following night, they went to an Italian restaurant in the North End of Boston. The two became a couple soon after.

June 17, 2011: Nia Long and Ime Udoka announce they’re expecting their first child together

Long and Udoka exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together.

Story continues

“This is the most exciting time in our lives,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “Words can’t explain how thrilled we are by the new addition to our family. We feel truly blessed and appreciate all the well wishes and prayers.”

Long was already mom to son Massai from a previous relationship, while the new addition would be Udoka’s first child.

October 5, 2011: Nia Long says she “asked God” for her pregnancy with Udoka

A doctor’s visit originally left Long with little hope of having children with boyfriend Udoka, the actress revealed in the November 2011 issue of EBONY.

“I honestly asked God for this,” Long said of her pregnancy. “I remember I was driving home from the doctor, and I called Ime, and I was like, ‘Babe, I’m really kind of sad right now … the doctor actually said if I wanted to have more children, it would be hard.’ “

Despite the doctor’s news, the couple remained hopeful they would be able to expand their family.

“The next time [Ime] came to visit, he said, ‘I don’t believe that.’ I said, ‘You don’t?’ He said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Good, me neither,’ ” she said to the magazine. “Then I got pregnant.”

November 7, 2011: Nia Long and Ime Udoka welcome a son

Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend the Broadway opening night for “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth” at the Longacre Theatre on August 2, 2012 in New York City

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Long and Udoka became parents to a baby boy named Kez Sunday on Nov. 7, 2011, a rep for the actress confirmed.

“Both mother and child are healthy and happy to be home,” her rep said in a statement.

This was a second child for Long, who turned 41 a week before delivering Kez. She previously spoke out about not listening to society or doctors’ pressures to have children by a certain age.

“You are not half the woman you’re gonna be until you turn 30. You’re not even half of that woman yet,” Long said to EBONY magazine. “So I think if we’d just take our time as women, and do what comes natural to us and for us, we would make fewer mistakes.”

August 2012: Nia Long says “marriage is not a priority” for her and Ime Udoka

Long revealed that she and Udoka would not be heading down the aisle anytime soon in August 2012.

“Marriage is not a priority for me. I’m not saying I’ll never do it; It’s just not where we are as a family,” Long said in the August 2012 issue of Essence.

The actress admitted she had “never seen a marriage work” — and that marriage didn’t define a successful relationship for her and Udoka. Instead, the two put their focus on life as a family of four.

“​​I don’t feel less loved or less loving because I’m not married,” she said.

“I worked hard to have the career I wanted, but I’ve also been deliberate about my personal life,” Long added. “None of this is a mistake.”

November 14, 2013: Nia Long says Ime Udoka’s NBA coaching career keeps their relationship “exciting”

Udoka’s job as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs led to busy schedules and spending lots of time on the road — but it didn’t lead to relationship challenges for Udoka and Long.

“Going on the road and meeting up with Ime is the fun part,” Long said in an appearance on the Power 105.1 Breakfast Club radio show. “I feel like it keeps the relationship exciting. Also, it’s like a little mini vacation.”

Long also shared that Udoka didn’t let losses affect his mood post-game, either. “We were in Miami when they almost won the championship … and I was so scared to see him afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh my god, what do I say, I don’t even know what to say,’ ” Long said. “And he’s fine. He’s easy. He’s been doing this a long time.”

April 2014: Nia Long talks balancing her career, motherhood and her relationship with Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, Actress Nia Long and Massai Dorsey II attend MANDAFEST Mandla Morris’ 13th Birthday Celebration on May 20, 2018 in Calabasas, California

Randy Shropshire/WireImage

While appearing on the cover of the April 2014 issue of Essence, Long opened up about balancing her career and personal life. The actress was not only starring in Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, but was also busy raising her two young sons and being in a long-term relationship with Udoka.

“My mantra is, ‘You created this, you can handle it,’ ” Long told Essence.

She added that her busy schedule helps her treasure her time with her family that much more. “I think that if you’re committed to being a great mother, single or not, you’re going to enjoy every moment you have with your children,” she told the publication.

May 26, 2015: Ime Udoka and Nia Long confirm their engagement

After five years and one child together, Udoka and Long became engaged, a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Nia Long Is Engaged to Ime Udoka

The Boyz in the Hood actress was spotted wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors. The engagement ring appeared to feature a large pear-shaped center stone set on a diamond band.

June 8, 2015: Nia Long says she and Ime Udoka are “taking their time” with wedding plans

There were no plans to rush down the aisle for Long and Udoka after their engagement. The couple was stopped in June 2015 by a TMZ Sports reporter, who asked if they knew when the wedding would be.

“No, we don’t know yet,” Long answered while walking arm-in-arm with Udoka. “We are taking our time.”

Long also fielded questions over whether she was happy the San Antonio Spurs lost in the first round of the 2015 NBA Playoffs, since it meant more time together for her and her new fiancé.

“Absolutely,” she joked with the reporter. “Oh my god, no, I’m not happy because I always want my man to win. But it was nice to have him home.”

November 24, 2017: Nia Long says she’s “thankful” for fiancé Ime Udoka with a sweet Twitter post

On Thanksgiving Day in 2017, Long took time to share her gratitude for her partner of seven years. The actress posted a photo of the couple on her Twitter feed with a message of thanks for her fiancé.

“Thankful for him. Together we learn, we love, we create. I hope all of you had a fantastic day of reflection and quality time with loved ones. #happythanksgivng ❤️,” Long wrote alongside a closeup photo of the pair.

June 3, 2019: Nia Long and Ime Udoka celebrate her son’s high school graduation with a family trip to Disneyland

When Long’s son graduated from high school in June 2019, the family of four celebrated the accomplishment with a trip to Disneyland.

Long shared photos from the trip on Twitter. In one, she, Udoka, Maasai and Kez posed in front of Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella’s Castle — with Kez representing his mom’s 1991 breakout acting role with a Boyz in the Hood shirt.

“A family the plays together stays together. Thank you @disneyland for having us. Annual family tradition. @massaidorsey class of 2019 ❤️,” Long wrote alongside the photo.

“The weekend ended at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland @massaidorsey ❤️,” she captioned another family shot.

It wasn’t the first time the couple and their family had celebrated a momentous occasion at Disney: In July 2018, they took a family trip to Disney World for Long’s mother’s 70th birthday.

November 11, 2019: Nia Long and Ime Udoka celebrate their son’s 8th birthday with a sweet family photo

To celebrate Kez turning 8, Long and Udoka posed with the birthday boy and big brother Massai for a rare family photo — which Long shared on her Twitter account.

The photo showed the family of four ringing in Kez’s birthday with a Stranger Things-themed party, complete with matching T-shirts and a cake.

“Birthday boy surprises with daddy and big brother @massaidorsey #family #love ❤️,” Long captioned the photo.

Another snap showed Kez, Long and Udoka posing in a photo booth frame prop that read “Kezzie’s 8th Birthday Party.”

“Sunday ❤️,” Long tweeted alongside the pic, a reference to Kez’s middle name.

December 6, 2020: Nia Long reveals she and fiancé Ime Udoka might never marry

Long revealed on Essence’s “Yes Girl” podcast that the pair doesn’t have any concrete plans to tie the knot. As the actress put it, the couple, who have been together for over a decade, don’t need the labels of husband and wife to know that they’re “in a partnership that’s working,” Long said on the podcast episode.

“I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment. But I don’t know that I need that,” the mother of two said.

Long added: “Love is complicated … and then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean] … that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part.”

June 28, 2021: Nia Long congratulates Ime Udoka on becoming the Boston Celtics head coach

After serving as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Udoka was named the head coach of the Boston Celtics — and no one was prouder than his fiancée Long.

“Today you are officially the Head Coach of the Boston @celtics big love to the entire staff for the warm welcome,” Long wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does.”

October 25, 2021: Nia Long says she’ll “never forget the moment” fiancé Ime Udoka was named head coach of the Boston Celtics

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Long revealed what went down when Udoka got “the call” about the head coaching job with the Boston Celtics.

“I’ll never forget the moment,” Long said. “I was anxious. He’s always calm, like totally calm.”

When the call finally came in, Udoka “just smiled and shook his head in the yes position,” Long shared. “And I ran down the hall and jumped on him. And I think I almost, probably, broke his back,” she said of her reaction.

Despite the career move pulling the pair in two different directions — Udoka to Boston and Long to New York to film The Best Man Holiday — Long said she’d support her fiancé at his games every chance she got.

“I’ll try to be there as much as I can,” she said. “The most important thing for me is that we keep our family as together as we possibly can.”

May 30, 2022: Nia Long dances as Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics head to the NBA Finals

Udoka and the Boston Celtics clinched a bid to the 2022 NBA Finals — and Long might have been their happiest fan.

After the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Championship with a score of 100-96, Long posted a video to Twitter of her celebratory dancing, complete with high kicks.

RELATED: Nia Long Dances in Celebration as Her Fiancé and Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Reaches NBA Finals

“Yes!!!” she captioned the video, which has since received 2.6 million views and counting.

In a separate post, Long acknowledged how Udoka had made it to the NBA Finals in his first year as a head coach.