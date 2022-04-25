NHRA Racer Bobby Bode Throws Helmet, Gets Tony Stewart’s Approval

Photo credit: NHRA/National Dragster

With only one round-win in his previous 14 races—and none this season—Funny Car newcomer Bobby Bode made an impressive march Sunday to the final round of the SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

But he was even more impressive in his runner-up finish to Matt Hagan. At least Hagan’s boss, Tony Stewart, thought so.

Eager to capitalize on this opportunity so early into his career, Bode, who celebrated his 20th birthday Saturday, stood on the gas until his engine blew up. It skyrocketed the body off the chassis in a spectacular shower of shrapnel and fire. He managed to corral what was left of his car and bring it to a halt. Then he unstrapped, jumped out, and put on a fierce display of bitter disappointment. He threw his gloves down, threw his helmet, and grabbed his gloves from the pavement just to throw them down again in disgust.

And that’s what caught Stewart’s attention.

“Bobby Bode, I’m going to buy him a brand-new helmet,” the new Camping World Drag Racing Series team owner said.

“He threw his helmet, and they’ll take that certification sticker out. He’ll have to get a new helmet. I am personally going to buy him a new helmet, because I want guys like him who are that passionate about wanting to win races—that’s the kind of guys I want in my race cars. So I’m going to buy that kid a new helmet,” he said.

Tongue in cheek Stewart said, “I’ve never thrown anything before—never thrown a fit, a tantrum, or anything in my life.” Turning truthful again, he said “But I can appreciate a kid like him that has some passion.

“That kid’s done an awesome job. That whole team’s done a great job all weekend. We watched that kid every session go down through there and make solid laps. That passion, that’s the kind of guy I like. I like hanging out with people like that. I like that kid.”

He got a kick out of the final glove slam but said, “We don’t have to wear the gloves on our heads.” The helmet, Stewart said, “costs a little more.

“I like to see that passion in somebody,” he said. “I mean, it’s definitely not easy to win at this level. There’s so many quality teams and people. And it’s people that truly make the difference in this sport. To have a day where you get to the finals like this, that was a big deal. He could have been shaken up pretty easy with how you’re under a body one minute then a second later that body is gone and you’re having to get it slowed down and stopped. To have that kind of composure is pretty impressive – and to have that kind of passion when you get out.

“That kid’s going to win some races,” Stewart said.

One he had taken a deep breath, a disheveled and sooty Bode said, “I was just hoping I wasn’t going to hit Matt. Big concussion in the car—I never felt anything like that, ever. And I was going towards Matt. I just wanted to make sure I didn’t hit him. Our car . . . it needs some repairs. But I’m just glad to have walked away from that.

“But it was a great day for me,” the Arizona State University sophomore from Deep Park, Ill., said. “I can’t say how proud I am of my team. We barely made that round. We had so many teams helping us [during a thrash in the pit before coming to the starting line]. That shows the true friendship out here, how everyone helps each other. I can’t put into words how proud I am of my team.”

When Bode heard that he had been leading Hagan during the run, the full measure of his “one-that-got-away” aggravation kicked in. He kept backing away from the reporter, too overwhelmed with emotion even to attempt a response.

Bode made his professional NHRA debut in 2020 on this same Houston Raceway Park dragstrip. So long after this racetrack closes down to make way for commercial expansion at Baytown, Texas, he will remember this venue, especially every time he slips on that new helmet from Tony Stewart.