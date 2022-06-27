NHL teams with the most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning

NHL teams with most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions.

The Avs took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena on Sunday night to close out the 2022 Cup Final and capture Lord Stanley.

As the two-time defending champs, the Lightning were looking to become just the sixth team ever to win three straight Cup Finals and the first since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

But the Bolts ultimately fell two wins shy of the rare feat as Colorado pulled into a tie with Tampa Bay on the all-time championship leaderboard…

How many Stanley Cups have the Colorado Avalanche won?

Colorado still has never been on the losing end of a Stanley Cup Final. All three of the Avs’ appearances in the championship round have resulted in a title. The Avalanche swept the Florida Panthers in the 1996 Final and outlasted the New Jersey Devils in the seven-game 2001 Final before dethroning the Bolts in six games this year.

Which team has the most Stanley Cups in NHL history?

With three championships, the Avs are now tied with the Devils and Lightning for 11th on the NHL’s Stanley Cup list.

Despite their last championship coming in 1993, the Montreal Canadiens have an extremely comfortable lead for first place among title winners in NHL history. Montreal, an “Original Six” club, has 23 Stanley Cup championships since 1918, which is 11 more than the next-closest team. Ten of the Canadiens’ Stanley Cups have been won in the expansion era (since 1968).

The rest of the top five consists of Original Six teams as well. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in second with 13 titles, zero of which have come in the expansion era, and the Detroit Red Wings are in third with 11 titles, four of which have come in the expansion era.

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks round out the top five with six championships apiece. Both the Blackhawks and Bruins have won three titles in the expansion era.

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins lead the non-Original Six clubs in Stanley Cups with five each, tying them for sixth place overall.

The New York Rangers, the other Original Six team, are tied with Islanders and the St. Louis Eagles (the original Ottawa Senators) for eighth with four championships. Just one of the Rangers’ titles has been won in the expansion era.

Here’s a full updated look at the all-time Stanley Cup leaderboard:

1. Montreal Canadiens: 23

2. Toronto Maple Leafs: 13

3. Detroit Red Wings: 11

T-4. Boston Bruins: 6

T-4. Chicago Blackhawks: 6

T-6. Edmonton Oilers: 5

T-6. Pittsburgh Penguins: 5

T-8. New York Islanders: 4

T-8. New York Rangers: 4

T-8. St. Louis Eagles: 4

T-11. Colorado Avalanche: 3

T-11. New Jersey Devils: 3

T-11. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3

T-14. Los Angeles Kings: 2

T-14. Montreal Maroons: 2

T-14. Philadelphia Flyers: 2