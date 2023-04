NHL releases 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round schedule

Game 1: Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski is helped off the ice after he was hit by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

The Boston Bruins’ record-setting 65 wins and 135 regular-season points have rolled back to zero.

The big number now is 16, the number of victories needed to capture the Stanley Cup, which the Bruins last did in 2011. They lost in the Final in 2013 and 2019.

Their first opponent is the Florida Panthers, who had won the Presidents’ Trophy last season and needed a late-season surge to get back to the playoffs.

The NHL has released the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

All times Eastern, * denotes games played as necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

Bruins lead 1-0

Game 1: Bruins 3, Panthers 1

Wednesday, April 19: Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, April 21: Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 23: Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m., TNT

*Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston

*Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida

*Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning lead 1-0

Game 1: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Thursday, April 20: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., TBS

Monday, April 24: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m., TBS

*Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto

*Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay

*Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto

Hurricanes lead 1-0

Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Wednesday, April 19: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, April 21: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., TBS

Sunday, April 23: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

*Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders

*Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

Rangers lead 1-0

Game 1: Rangers 5, Devils 1

Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday, April 22: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m., ABC

Story continues

Monday, April 24: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

*Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

*Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Kraken lead 1-0

Game 1: Kraken 3, Avalanche 1

Thursday, April 20: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m., TBS

Monday, April 24: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m., TBS

*Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado

*Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle

*Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado

Wild lead 1-0

Game 1: Wild 3, Stars 2 (2OT)

Wednesday, April 19: Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, April 21: Dallas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday, April 23: Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TBS

*Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Dallas

*Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota

*Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas

Jets lead 1-0

Game 1: Jets 5, Golden Knights 1

Thursday, April 20: Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m., TBS

Saturday, April 22: Vegas at Winnipeg, 4 p.m., TBS

Monday, April 24: Vegas at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday, April 27: Winnipeg at Vegas

*Saturday, April 29: Vegas at Winnipeg

*Monday, May 1: Winnipeg at Vegas

Kings lead 1-0

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Wednesday, April 19: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m., ESPN

Friday, April 21: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 23: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TBS

*Tuesday, April 25: Los Angeles at Edmonton

*Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles

*Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoff schedule 2023: Dates, times, TV in quest for Stanley Cup