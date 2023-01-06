NHL releases 2023 All-Star Game selections

The National Hockey League on Thursday announced the first 32 skaters — eight per division — selected to the 2023 All-Star Game.
These selections were chosen by the league’s department of hockey operations and are the first of a two-step player selection process, with fan voting completing the final stage. Online voting will take place until Jan. 17, and a separate Twitter voting system will occur from Jan. 12-14.
As part of the initial roster selections, one player from all 32 NHL franchises was chosen, with each division featuring seven skaters and one netminder.
Atlantic Division:
Boston Bruins – Linus Ullmark, G
Buffalo Sabres – Tage Thompson, F
Detroit Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, F
Florida Panthers – Matthew Tkachuk, F
Montreal Canadiens – Nick Suzuki, F
Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk, F
Tampa Bay Lightning – Steven Stamkos, F
Toronto Maple Leafs – Mitch Marner, F
Metropolitan Division:
Carolina Hurricanes – Andrei Svechnikov, F
Columbus Blue Jackets – Johnny Gaudreau, F
New Jersey Devils – Jack Hughes, F
New York Islanders – Brock Nelson, F
New York Rangers – Igor Shesterkin, G
Philadelphia Flyers – Kevin Hayes, F
Pittsburgh Penguins – Sidney Crosby, F
Washington Capitals – Alex Ovechkin, F
Pacific Division:
Anaheim Ducks – Troy Terry, F
Calgary Flames – Nazem Kadri, F
Edmonton Oilers – Connor McDavid, F
Los Angeles Kings – Kevin Fiala, F
San Jose Sharks – Erik Karlsson, D
Seattle Kraken – Matty Beniers, F
Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson, F
Vegas Golden Knights – Logan Thompson, G
Central Division:
Arizona Coyotes – Clayton Keller, F
Chicago Blackhawks – Seth Jones, D
Colorado Avalanche – Cale Makar, D
Dallas Stars – Jason Robertson, F
Minnesota Stars – Kirill Kaprizov, F
Nashville Predators – Juuse Saros, G
St. Louis Blues – Vladimir Tarasenko, F
Winnipeg Jets – Josh Morrissey, D
Final rosters and team captains for all four divisions will be unveiled on Jan. 19.
The 2023 All-Star Game festivities are being held in Sunrise, Florida, beginning with the skills competition on Feb. 3 and concluding with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 4.
