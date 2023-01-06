NHL releases 2023 All-Star Game selections

Tage Thompson has been the NHL’s breakout star this season. (Getty)

The National Hockey League on Thursday announced the first 32 skaters — eight per division — selected to the 2023 All-Star Game.

These selections were chosen by the league’s department of hockey operations and are the first of a two-step player selection process, with fan voting completing the final stage. Online voting will take place until Jan. 17, and a separate Twitter voting system will occur from Jan. 12-14.

As part of the initial roster selections, one player from all 32 NHL franchises was chosen, with each division featuring seven skaters and one netminder.

Atlantic Division:

Boston Bruins – Linus Ullmark, G

Buffalo Sabres – Tage Thompson, F

Detroit Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, F

Florida Panthers – Matthew Tkachuk, F

Montreal Canadiens – Nick Suzuki, F

Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk, F

Tampa Bay Lightning – Steven Stamkos, F

Toronto Maple Leafs – Mitch Marner, F

Metropolitan Division:

Carolina Hurricanes – Andrei Svechnikov, F

Columbus Blue Jackets – Johnny Gaudreau, F

New Jersey Devils – Jack Hughes, F

New York Islanders – Brock Nelson, F

New York Rangers – Igor Shesterkin, G

Philadelphia Flyers – Kevin Hayes, F

Pittsburgh Penguins – Sidney Crosby, F

Washington Capitals – Alex Ovechkin, F

Pacific Division:

Anaheim Ducks – Troy Terry, F

Calgary Flames – Nazem Kadri, F

Edmonton Oilers – Connor McDavid, F

Los Angeles Kings – Kevin Fiala, F

San Jose Sharks – Erik Karlsson, D

Seattle Kraken – Matty Beniers, F

Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson, F

Vegas Golden Knights – Logan Thompson, G

Central Division:

Arizona Coyotes – Clayton Keller, F

Chicago Blackhawks – Seth Jones, D

Colorado Avalanche – Cale Makar, D

Dallas Stars – Jason Robertson, F

Minnesota Stars – Kirill Kaprizov, F

Nashville Predators – Juuse Saros, G

St. Louis Blues – Vladimir Tarasenko, F

Winnipeg Jets – Josh Morrissey, D

Final rosters and team captains for all four divisions will be unveiled on Jan. 19.

The 2023 All-Star Game festivities are being held in Sunrise, Florida, beginning with the skills competition on Feb. 3 and concluding with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 4.

More from Yahoo Sports