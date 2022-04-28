NHL playoff field set as Stars clinch, eliminating Golden Knights

The NHL’s 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially set.

The Dallas Stars secured the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by earning a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes. That point also eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights from playoff contention who were 4-3 shootout losers to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Entering play the Golden Knights not only needed to beat Chicago, they needed Dallas to lose to Arizona in regulation to keep its playoff hopes alive. Neither outcome happened.

Not only did Vegas lose, but Dallas also gained the single point it needed despite allowing a 3-0 third period lead to slip away. The Stars may not be totally happy with the way they clinched, but they are in in the playoffs and that is all that matters at the moment.

The playoff teams in each conference are as follows:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning

Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes

New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Western Conference

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Wild

St. Louis Blues

Nashville Predators

Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

At this point only a handful of the actual playoff matchups are set. We know who the division champions are (Florida, Carolina, Colorado, Calgary), a handful of the 2-3 matchups (Minnesota vs. St. Louis in the Central; Edmonton vs. Los Angeles in the Pacific), and that New York and Toronto will have home-ice advantage in their First Round matchups.

More NHL News

Predators rule out Juuse Saros for rest of regular season Crosby, McDavid, Vasilevskiy top 2021-22 NHLPA Player Poll Auston Matthews: first player to score 60 goals in a decade

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL playoff field set as Stars clinch, eliminating Golden Knights originally appeared on NBCSports.com