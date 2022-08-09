NH dad thanks community for support after wife, 2 boys found murdered

A New Hampshire father is thanking the community for offering support as he continues to grieve the loss of his wife and two young boys.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield last Wednesday found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, according to law enforcement officials.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has since determined that each victim suffered a single fatal gun shot wound. All three of the deaths were deemed homicides.

Last week, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said, “We’ve identified all of the involved parties, meaning they are accounted for. There is no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger.”

Police have not mentioned anything about suspects but they did say that Kassandra’s husband, Sean, is cooperating with investigators.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sean Sweeney said, “I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be ‘normal’ again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as “normal” as possible…I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I’m beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys. It is our job now to keep their memories alive.”

Kassandra’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe account to help Sean with funeral expenses.

On the site, Kassandra was described as “one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

