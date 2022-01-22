Ngannou-Gane results, highlights and analysis

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two titles are on the line Saturday at UFC 270, the UFC’s first pay-per-event of 2022.

The main event features a grudge match between Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight champion who now trains under coach Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture, and Ciryl Gane, who trains under Ngannou’s former coach Fernand Lopez. Ngannou won the title by knocking out Stipe Miocic in March, but enters his first title defense as a +115 underdog at BetMGM. Gane, who won the interim title with a TKO of Derrick Lewis in August, is -140 to claim the undisputed title.

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets his Brazilian nemesis, Deiveson Figueiredo, in the co-main in a rubber match to determine who’s the best fighter at 125 pounds. After fighting to a majority draw in December 2020, Moreno defeated Figueiredo when the two ran it back at UFC 263 in June to become the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion. Moreno, who was once cut from the UFC roster, is -200 at BetMGM to retain his title.

Follow all the action below with our live blog and stay tuned to Yahoo Sports after the event for complete coverage.

UFC 270 live blog

UFC 270 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

UFC 270 preliminary card (Live now on ESPN)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Lightweight: Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdéz by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of R1

UFC 270 early prelims results