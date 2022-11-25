NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Thanksgiving’s Giants-Cowboys – The Hamden Journal

We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants.

A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs.

The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held on Dec. 3 1990 and featuring Big Blue against the San Francisco 49ers.

Three Texas cities, as well as Las Vegas and Kansas City, were the leading markets for the Thanksgiving game, which was up 3% over last year’s comparable window.