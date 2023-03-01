NFLPA polled 1,300 players about their teams. Some report cards — including the Commanders’ — are jaw-dropping

INDIANAPOLIS — In arguably the most comprehensive look at how NFL players view the quality of their own teams, the NFL Players Association released a set of eyebrow-raising “team report cards” on Wednesday, laying bare some of the best and worst aspects of the league’s franchises.

The results were taken from a poll sampling more than 1,300 responders — nearly 60 percent of the league’s active players — in an effort to help offer wide-ranging opinion data for those headed to free agency. Union president J.C. Tretter, who played for the Cleveland Browns through the 2021 season, said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Simultaneously, it puts franchises on notice when it comes to the areas of their operations that good or bad reviews.

In a note to players accompanying the results of the survey, Tretter wrote: “For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a ‘Free Agency Guide,’ which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team. If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club.”

Speaking to reporters at the combine on Wednesday, Tretter added that the polling was to inform players as much as it was to put teams on notice about areas of deficiency.

“In general, there was a lot of positives … I don’t want this to just be like a mud-slinging,” Tretter said. “I think there were a lot of examples of teams doing great things for players. [But those things] put into stark contrast when you hear some of the issues guys are facing [with their teams], it’s sad.”

The report highlighted some interesting inefficiencies when it came to a wide swath of teams across the league. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, are the only team in the NFL that doesn’t provide supplements to players. The Bengals are also only one of two teams in the league that doesn’t provide vitamins to players, and one of three teams in the league that doesn’t offer dinner as part of their training table. Perhaps not surprisingly, all three of those realities dovetail with longstanding complaints from former Cincinnati players and staffers that parts of the organization are run cheaply by owner Mike Brown. Overall, the Bengals finished 27th in the league in the aggregate “club report card”.

The report cards scored teams on eight categories: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel. Each area was graded by players on a scale of A+ (considered exemplary) to F- (essentially zero effort by the team), with thumbnail descriptions that detail why the grades landed where they did. While each team was graded individually based on all the categories, there was an aggregate report card for all the teams.

There are certainly some surprises in the aggregate report cards, too. The two Super Bowl teams? The Philadelphia Eagles landed 14th overall in the league rankings, while the Kansas City Chiefs were a surprising 29th. Meanwhile, the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans finished 4th — which ranked ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who were 5th.

The overall aggregate rankings of franchises from best to worst were as follows:

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. Miami Dolphins

3. Las Vegas Raiders

4. Houston Texans

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Green Bay Packers

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. New York Giants

9. Buffalo Bills

10. New Orleans Saints

11. Seattle Seahawks

12. Carolina Panthers

13. Chicago Bears

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Detroit Lions

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Baltimore Ravens

18. Tennessee Titans

19. New York Jets

20. Denver Broncos

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. New England Patriots

25. Los Angeles Rams

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Los Angeles Chargers

31. Arizona Cardinals

32. Washington Commanders