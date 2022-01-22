NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19 Unless Symptomatic – The Hamden Journal

Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing.

“Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”