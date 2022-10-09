NFL Week 5 Sunday: TV networks, schedule, broadcast info and live updates from around the league

For the second week in a row, your NFL viewing experience starts three-and-a-half hours early with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers playing at 9:30 a.m. ET at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Saquon Barkley and Aaron Rodgers will then give way to a nine-game early window featuring Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. In the late window former Oklahoma University quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts duel in the desert and the Cowboys visit the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s London Game

Giants at Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network | Live stats

Sunday’s early slate

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday’s late slate

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football

Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC