NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and other betting picks

NFL Week 17 has 15 games on Sunday and one on Monday as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season. Many teams are still in contention, so the effort level will still be high.
That leaves plenty of opportunities for wagers on the games this weekend.
It is time to give you my betting picks for all the games on the schedule. Below are my money line, spread and total picks for each game in Week 17.
All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can review my picks from the week and the rest of the season on Tallysight.
Sunday early games
Rams at Ravens
Falcons at Bills
Giants at Bears
-
Money line: Bears (-270)
-
ATS: Bears -5.5 (-117)
-
Total: Under 37.5 (-112)
Chiefs at Bengals
Raiders at Colts
-
Money line: Colts (-280)
-
ATS: Raiders +6.5 (-110)
-
Total: Over 44.5 (-110)
Jaguars at Patriots
Buccaneers at Jets
Dolphins at Titans
Eagles at Washington
Sunday late games
Broncos at Chargers
Texans at 49ers
Cardinals at Cowboys
Panthers at Saints
Lions at Seahawks
Sunday night and Monday night games
Vikings at Packers
Browns at Steelers
