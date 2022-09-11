NFL Week 1 network guide

NFL Sundays are finally back as Week 1 of the regular season continues with 14 games spread across 10-plus hours and three networks. The early wave consists of eight games, featuring the debut of Trey Lance for the 49ers, Baker Mayfield taking on his former team in the Browns, among others. A duel in the desert highlights the late game window as Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs visit Kyler Murray’s Cardinals.

Here’s Sunday’s whole slate:

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC