NFL suspends five players, including Lions 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, for gambling violations

Four Detroit Lions, including last year’s first-round pick Jameson Williams, were among five players suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, the NFL announced Friday.

Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for their actions. Both players are available to take part in the team’s offseason program and preseason activities, including games.

The NFL issued indefinite suspensions for Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore. Both players were suspended for the entire 2023 NFL season at the very least. They can apply for reinstatement following the 2023 NFL season. The Lions released Cephus and Moore after learning they were suspended, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed those roster moves in a statement to NFL.com.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also received an indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The league did not provide many details on what led to the suspensions. In the cases of Cephus, Moore and Toney, the league explicitly said those players bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. It did not reveal what led to Berryhill and Williams getting suspended.

NFL policy states players and personnel cannot engage in any form of gambling “in any club or league facility, or venue, including the practice field.”

Berryhill and Williams reportedly bet on college football games, but did so at an NFL facility, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL claimed it found “no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way” after performing an investigation.

NFL suspended Calvin Ridley in 2022 for gambling violations

It’s the second straight season the NFL has issued suspensions for gambling. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on NFL games in 2021.

Ridley was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time and was away from the team with an illness when he reportedly bet on games.

During the suspension, the Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars at the NFL trade deadline. Ridley applied for reinstatement following the 2022 NFL season and the NFL allowed him to return. Ridley said he was eager to restart his career in Jacksonville following the reinstatement.