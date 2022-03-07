NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for at least 2022 season for gambling on games

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced on Monday that it has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season and possibly beyond for betting on games in 2021.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today suspended Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season,” a league statement reads. “The activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.”

According to the NFL, nothing indicated that Ridley’s teammates and coaches in Atlanta were aware of his gambling.

“A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” the statement reads.

The Falcons issued a response on Monday shortly after Ridley’s suspension was announced.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” the Falcons statement reads. “We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Ridley didn’t provide a response immediately after his suspension was announced. He posted this on Twitter on Sunday:

NFL Network reports that Ridley made parlay bets on games using his cell phone. What games he allegedly bet on was not made immediately clear.