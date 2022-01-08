NFL star Montez Sweat brother shooting suspect Shon Bloomfield arrested

A man suspected of fatally shooting the older brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat was arrested in Virginia, police said Friday night.

Shon Bloomfield, 47, was charged in connection to the Dec. 28 shooting death of 27-year-old Anthony Sweat at an apartment in Henrico, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, WJLA-TV reported.

Anthony Sweat was the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat. Getty Images

Police said several people fled the area where the shots were fired while some stayed behind to tend to Sweat, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sweats’ mother died earlier this year.

Bloomfield was charged with second-degree murder.

He was being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, WRIC-TV reported.