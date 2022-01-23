The Hamden Journal

NFL should changeSuper Bowl LVI logo before it freaks everybody out

NFL should changeSuper Bowl LVI logo before it freaks everybody out

The logos for Super Bowls through time have been both great and garish, but they usually aren’t… well, grisly. But in the case of the logo for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, it’s hard to see what appears to be some sort of CSI scene as opposed to nice palm trees representing Los Angeles, the Super Bowl’s host city this time around.

Maybe don’t make the trees red, guys.

I wasn’t the only one who saw it this way.

NFL, you have a coupe weeks to avoid freaking everybody out before the Super Bowl pre-hype. Think of the children!

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.