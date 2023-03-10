NFL Series ‘The Other Home Team’ In The Works DeAndre Hopkins & LAMF – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is making the most of the offseason with a new television project.

Hopkins, the five-time all-pro, has teamed up with Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF), the production company behind Hulu’s Antoine Fuqu-directed documentary series Legacy, The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers, to develop The Other Home Team.

The series will tell the stories of the inspiration, education and sacrifice made by the families of NFL players on their roads to success and he and his family will feature in the pilot episode.

No broadcaster or streamer is attached but LAMF plans to shop the series.

Hopkins, who is widely regarded as one of the main trade targets of this offseason, will exec produce the series after recently signing with LAMF Sports Management (LSM), an offshoot of LAMF, run by veteran agents Eddie Edwards and EJ Kusnyer.

Invent TV, another company formed in partnership with LAMF, will provide production services.

In addition to The Other Home Team and Legacy, LAMF is behind Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, for FIFA+ and on the film side is behind Jonathan Majors’ Magazine Dreams, Meg Stalter’s Cora Bora and Chiwetel Ejiofor-directed Rob Peace.

Hopkins said, “It’s an honor to bring light to the different family stories behind each of these NFL players. My family means the world to me. They’ve overcome numerous obstacles and helped shape me into the man I am today. I’m thankful to be able to work with LAMF and help guide these stories with my brothers.”

LAMF Co-CEOs Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman said, “This is exactly the kind of synergy we were hoping to create by partnering with LSM, to build off our experience in sports content and offer opportunities to our sports clients”.

LSM’s Edwards and Kusnyer added, “In creating a truly full-service agency, our partnership with LAMF enables us to foster the media aspirations of our clients, be they in front or behind the camera.”