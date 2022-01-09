NFL releases playoff schedule for wild-card weekend

The NFL playoff field is finally set.

Here’s everything you need to know for the expanded start to the postseason.

Saturday, Jan. 15

No. 5 New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals

4:35 p.m. ET | NBC

After clinching the AFC North last week, the Bengals will play host to either the Patriots or the Raiders to kick off their postseason. The , have now lost three of their last four coming off a seven-game win streak.

The Bengals, who rested most of their starters in their loss to the Browns on Sunday, are ready for their first postseason berth since 2015. The winner of this contest will take on the Titans, who earned a first-round bye, next week in Nashville.

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bills officially clinched the AFC East with a win over the Jets on Sunday, something done thanks largely to the Patriots’ struggles in recent weeks. Buffalo — which has won four in a row — will host either the Patriots or the Chargers.

Sunday, Jan. 16

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:05 p.m. ET | FOX

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl title against the Eagles — who were . The Bucs, who , have won seven of their last eight.

The Buccaneers are an early -7.5 point favorite on BetMGM.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

4:30 p.m. ET | CBS, Nickelodeon

The with a clutch overtime win over the Rams. That, along with a , bumped the Cowboys up to the No. 3 seed and set up a throwback postseason matchup between Dallas and San Francisco — their first since 1994.

The Cowboys are . They are a slight -2.5 point favorite on BetMGM.

No. 7 Raiders/Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

The Chiefs narrowly missed out on the top seed in the AFC, but they are headed into the postseason with nine wins in their last 10 games. The their season with a win, and will now play host to either the Raiders or the Steelers.

Monday, Jan. 17

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 5 Arizona Cardinals

8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

, but the Los Angeles Rams edged out the NFC West title thanks to the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals.

The two divisional foes, who split their regular season matchups, will square off in Los Angeles in their first postseason game. The winner will then play the Packers, who earned a first-round bye, next week at Lambeau Field.

The Rams are a slight -3.5 point favorite on BetMGM.