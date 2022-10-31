NFL ref calls penalty on Seattle Mariners in Giants vs. Seahawks game

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on…the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday.

And the Seattle Mariners were called for one.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up while announcing a penalty to the Lumen Field crowd.

“After the play was over, sideline interference — the coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area,” Boger said.

A hilarious blunder that would be a bit more understandable if the Mariners were currently at the forefront of the sports world and playing in the World Series. But the M’s season has been over for a couple of weeks after losing in the ALDS.

NFL Twitter didn’t cut the 19-year veteran ref any slack for the mistake.