NFL reduces suspensions to fines for Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi after postgame fight

Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi won’t be suspended for their postgame fight after all.

The NFL rescinded a one-game suspension against Aboushi and Gregory, the league announced Tuesday night. Instead, Aboushi will be fined $12,000 and Gregory $50,000 for their dustup following the Los Angeles Rams’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It’s hard to tell what happened specifically following the Rams’ 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While both teams met at midfield, and Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, Aboushi and Gregory exchanged words.

Eventually, things got heated and Gregory appeared to throw the first punch. Aboushi hit back, and he was then pushed into Mayfield’s interview with Wolfson.

It’s unclear what was said between the two, though it clearly wasn’t a friendly conversation.

The NFL suspended each player without pay on Monday. Appeals, however, were successful for each player. Both will play next week.

The Rams had no issue getting past the Broncos on Sunday in Los Angeles, something that led to Denver firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett the next day. Cam Akers ran for 118 yards and had three touchdowns for the Rams, and tight end Tyler Higbee had two scores to go with his 94 receiving yards. Broncos players were seen shoving each other on the sideline during the game, which marks the latest internal altercation the team has had this season.

The Rams will take on the Chargers on Sunday, and the Broncos will visit the Kansas City Chiefs.