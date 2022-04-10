NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins hit and killed by dump truck: Here’s what we know

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was 24.

Haskins, who would have turned 25 on May 3, was trying to cross an interstate on foot in Broward County when he was struck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins’ death comes one month after he re-signed with the Steelers, where he had aspirations to become the starting quarterback before his life was tragically cut short.

“I’ve wanted to be a quarterback my entire life. Being a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream,” he said in January. “I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason.”

Here’s everything we know about Haskins’ death:

Who was Dwayne Haskins?

Haskins played for Ohio State, starting at quarterback in 2018, a standout year during which he threw 50 touchdown passes, led his team to a Rose Bowl victory, earned Big Ten offensive player of the year honors and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL draft. Haskins played in nine games his rookie season, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his second season, he threw for five touchdowns before being released in December 2020.

Haskins signed with the Steelers as a developmental quarterback in January 2021, but didn’t play during the 2021 season. He re-signed with the team last month.

He’s survived by his wife Kalabrya, parents Dwayne and Tamara, and younger sister Tamia.

Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on the podium after defeating Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

How did Dwayne Haskins die?

Haskins was struck by a dump truck while “walking on a limited access (highway) for unknown reasons” near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The incident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Saturday.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a statement Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the highway was shut down for several hours. Miranda said an “open traffic homicide investigation” is underway.

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the freeway?

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said it’s not clear why Haskins was on the highway at the time.

Why was Dwayne Haskins in Florida?

The New Jersey native was in South Florida this week training and bonding with his teammates in an outing set up by new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky at his Boca Raton home. Running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, wide receiver Chase Claypool were also in attendance, social media posts from players show.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Trubisky wrote on Instagram. “Dwayne has made such an impact on me in a short period of time. He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family.”

“Going to miss you bro,” Freiermuth wrote on Instagram. “Incredible human.”

Have any arrests been made?

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck driver stayed on the scene following the accident and no arrests have been made.

What has Ben Roethlisberger said?

Haskins was the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph during the 2021 NFL season.

Roethlisberger, who retired at the end of the season, remembered Haskins’ positive attitude, saying he “didn’t seem to ever have a bad day.”

“He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” Roethlisberger wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!”

Roethlisberger continued: “Wish we had more time together on this earth, but I will cherish the time and the laughs we had! I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!! Love ya pal.”

Rudolph tweeted that he’s “devastated.”

Contributing: Scooby Axon, The Associated Press

