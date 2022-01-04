NFL Power Rankings entering Week 18

17 weeks down, 1 to go

USAT

The 2021 NFL season enters its final week of the year, with several interesting playoff scenarios to keep an eye on. As for the Week 17 action, several teams took a tumble—including a staple atop this year’s NFL hierarchy—and caused a shift in the latest Power Rankings.

32. New York Giants (4-12, lost to Chicago Bears)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Are they seriously going to bring back Joe Judge? Next: vs. Washington Football Team

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14, lost to New England Patriots)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence probably wishes he was drafted by Bill Belichick instead of Urban Meyer. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

30. Detroit Lions (2-13-1, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, all the Lions need is for the Jaguars to win next week—while Detroit loses—and the No. 1 pick is theirs. Probably not going to happen, though. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

29. Carolina Panthers (5-11, lost to New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The season started with sizzle at 3-0…only to fizzle and erase those days from everyone’s memory. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. New York Jets (4-12, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets flirted with beating Tom Brady. Instead, Gang Green has to settle for running Antonio Brown off the Bucs’ roster. Next: at Buffalo Bills

27. Houston Texans (4-12, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Another workmanlike performance in a season of doing their best but not being good enough. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

26. Minnesota Vikings (7-9, lost to Green Bay Packers)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The fuse is shrinking on the Mike Zimmer era. And if he gets another year, everyone has to wonder what Minnesota is thinking. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

25. Denver Broncos (7-9, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are treading in quicksand, sinking and going nowhere. They need to fix their QB situation. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Story continues

24. Washington Football Team (6-10, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT showed up and made a game of it against Philly. Then everything fell in, including part of FedEx Field. Next: at New York Giants

23. Seattle Seahawks (6-10, defeated Detroit LIons)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If this was the last home game for Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll—for either or both—at least they went out in style. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

22. Atlanta Falcons (7-9, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons actually had the lead for part of this game before Josh Allen & Co. proved too much. Still, they head into the final week of the season with seven wins, which is surprisingly more than many expected them to have. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

21. Chicago Bears (6-10, defeated New York Giants)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears made Mike Glennon look like someone they wished that hadn’t signed years ago. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

20. Cleveland Browns (7-9, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

One of — if not the — most disappointing teams in the 2021 season. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, defeated Denver Broncos)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers flirt with taking the next step, but the win over Denver still leaves a lot of work in Week 18. They’ll need to take care of the Raiders for a chance to earn a wild-card spot. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

18. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

USAT

The Raiders showed up and came away with a key victory at Indianapolis. Last-second field goals are not good for the heart of the Silver & Black Nation, but hope remains this season. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, defeated Washington Football Team)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Eagles actually wind up playing the Cowboys in the wild-card round, meaning it would be the third matchup this season? Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

16. New Orleans Saints (8-8, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is at .500, which is mighty impressive considering the team has done so without a quarterback. Sean Payton is one of the few coaches who could pull this off. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

15. Baltimore Ravens (8-8, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Ravens made Matthew Stafford look bad… and yet, they still found a way to let the Rams score late to wreck an otherwise solid defensive effort. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night might have been Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh, and it certainly wasn’t pretty. Najee Harris carried the offense while the defense did its part, though, and the win over the Browns gives the Steelers a small chance of getting into the playoffs. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

13. Miami Dolphins (8-8, lost to Tennessee Titans)

USAT

The Dolphins’ win streak finally met a team with a strong quarterback and solid record. Unsurprisingly, the Fins went down quietly. Next: vs. New England Patriots

12. San Francisco 49ers (9-7, defeated Houston Texans)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Wondering if this is the actual start of the Trey Lance era or if Kyle Shanahan would consider returning to Jimmy G should he regain his health? Next: at Los Angeles Rams

11. Arizona Cardinals (11-5, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Arizona went into Dallas and righted itself, which is no easy task. The Cardinals are in the playoffs and Week 18 will determine exactly how testing things get. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

10. Indianapolis Colts (9-7, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

USAT

The Colts came up just short against the Raiders. Not a great way to head into the final week of the season. The slow start to 2021 is still troublesome, but there is still hope for a playoff spot. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Tennessee Titans (11-5, defeated Miami Dolphins)

USAT

How much of a Super Bowl threat would the Titans be with Derrick Henry? Tennessee squashed Miami and D’onta Foreman looked like … Derrick Henry. Next: at Houston Texans

8. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, defeated Kansas City Chiefs)

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were huge as the Bengals fell behind, but kept their composure and derailed the Chiefs. It may be a year early to consider them a serious Super Bowl contender but this team has grown more than any in the 2021 season. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

7. New England Patriots (10-6, defeated Jacksonsville Jaguars)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone should get a scrimmage after a two-game losing streak. Right? The win over Jacksonville provided a solid momentum shift for the AFC East squad. Next: at Miami Dolphins

6. Dallas Cowboys (11-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas has won the division, but didn’t help the playoff positioning when it slipped against Arizona at home. Need every win you can get when it comes to deciding the postseason matchups—and losing at home to a team that was off-stride is not great. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4. defeated New York Jets)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady worked his magic and Antonio Brown’s disruption was not enough to derail the Tampa Bay Express. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills did what they had to do and downed the Falcons to keep pace ahead of the Patriots. Next: vs. New York Jets

3. Los Angeles Rams (12-4, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams won the game. But there has to be a major concern about Matthew Stafford as the regular season winds to a close. That was a three-turnover game. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs squandered a lead and the top spot in the Power Rankings. A win would have made them a strong favorite in the AFC. But… Next: at Denver Broncos

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent -USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the top team in the Power Rankings. Next: at Detroit Lions

More NFL:

Top NFL quarterbacks of Week 17

1

1