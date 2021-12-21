NFL Power Rankings entering Week 16

WIll 16 be sweet?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs remain up top and the Bucs took a tumble as the NFL season and Power Rankings head into Week 16. As things get down to the playoff “in or out” moments, let’s see how all 32 teams stack up…

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12, lost to Houston Texans)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Urban Meyer, still. It’ll take more than a week to get rid of that bad taste. Next: at New York Jets

31. Houston Texans (3-11, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Too bad the Texans don’t play the Jaguars each week—they have their number. But so does everyone else. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

30. New York Jets (3-11, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets had a chance to win. They didn’t. Sound familiar? Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

29. New York Giants (4-10, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Don’t blame the defense. Blame Joe Judge and the putrid offense. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

28. Carolina Panthers (5-9, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No kicker. No chance in Buffalo. Matt Rhule looks like he has seen enough of 2021. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Atlanta Falcons (6-8, lost to the San Francisco 49ers)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are going to battle the Carolina Panthers for last in the NFC South. They went West and were handled by the San Francisco 49ers. This feels like a team that is going to win too many games to help itself immensely in the draft. Better to try than to tank, right? Next: vs. Detroit Lions.

26. Detroit Lions (2-11-1, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

For a team that was the butt of jokes for the bulk of the season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions deserve tremendous credit. They took apart the Arizona Cardinals and continue to play hard and show all sorts of heart. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

25. Chicago Bears (4-10, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Just what Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears didn’t need: a national TV audience to watch how everything has completely fallen apart. The 17th game this season borders on cruel and unusual punishment for a franchise in disarray. Still glad you drafted Justin Fields with the pick that sent this year’s No. 1 pick to the Giants? Didn’t think so. Next: vs. New York Giants

24. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, defeated Cleveland Browns)

AP Photo/David Richard

The Las Vegas Raiders had to pull off a desperate drive to get a field goal that defeated a Cleveland Browns team that was beyond undermanned. It took 60 whole minutes to beat Nick Mullens. Do you think this team belongs in the playoff race? It still is in there, though. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

23. Denver Broncos (7-7, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

The Broncos lost a close game to Cincinnati. Far more important is the health and well-being of Teddy Bridgewater, who was carted off after a scary injury. Talk about a player who has seen more than his share of injuries in the NFL. Next: at Los Angeles Raiders

22. Washington Football Team (6-8, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT was gutty and looked ready for the NFC East battle, but in the end, having a third-string quarterback on the road was too much to overcome. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

21. Seattle Seahawks (5-9, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Seahawks played the Rams tough but were unable to finish the job. Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson will finish 2021 below .500. Stunning.

Next: vs. Chicago Bears

20. Minnesota Vikings (7-7, defeated Chicago Bears)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Good news is the Vikings are back to .500. Bad news is there is no reason to believe this team is going to finish 10-7. They were unimpressive against a worn-down Chicago Bears team. Talk about winning ugly. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams

19. Cleveland Browns (7-7, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The COVID-19 ravaged Browns were seconds away from being in first place in the AFC North. And … they are now in last place. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas Day)

18. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, defeated Washington Football Team)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If someone asked you what the Eagles’ record is so far, there is zero chance you would say they are at .500. There is less chance you would know they are in second place in the NFC East and have a shot at a wild-card spot. Jalen Hurts is the Tua Tagovailia of Philadelphia. No respect but getting it done. Next: vs. New York Giants

17. New Orleans Saints (7-7, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As powerful a defensive performance as the Saints put on in shutting out Tom Brady and Bucs, what can’t get lost is this team is going nowhere with Taysom Hill as a quarterback. Gush all you want about his bravery on runs but he can’t throw to win games, and at some point, the punishment by constantly carrying the ball will be too much. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1, defeated Tennessee Titans)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Mike Tomlin is remarkable. Never doubt the Steelers head coach, he has a wonderful talent for finding ways to win games that Pittsburgh seems destined to lose. One of the best of all time. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

15. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6, defeated Denver Broncos)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

The first-place Cincinnati Bengals after 15 weeks of the NFL season. Who expected to be saying that? No one. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

14. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Analytics be damned for Brandon Staley and the Chargers as they were costly against the division leaders. Next: vs. Houston Texans

13. Miami Dolphins (7-7, defeated New York Jets)

Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dolphins are quietly surging and somehow staying under the radar. Makes one wonder what went so awry in the first half of the season. Next: at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

12. San Francisco 49ers (8-6, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks had best watch out because the San Francisco 49ers are playing their best ball of the year and can become a menace in the NFC West. Next: at Tennessee Titans (Thursday Night Football)

11. Arizona Cardinals (10-4, lost to Detroit Lions)

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Talk about not showing up. This makes for two losses in a row for the Cardinals. And the questions about Kliff Kingsbury and his coaching mark are going to percolate, once more. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Christmas Day)

10. Tennessee Titans (9-5, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The Titans came up short — and not just because of the late measurement. They had the ball for nearly twice the time of Pittsburgh and still managed to find a way to lose. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night Football)

9. Baltimore Ravens (8-6, lost to Green Bay Packers)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

John Harbaugh went with his gut and tried to win the game for the second time in December, rather than playing for a tie and possibly overtime. It failed again. Hard to question the call but Baltimore has failed twice in December under this scenario. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4, lost to New Orleans Saints)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Even GOATs have games they would rather erase. The bigger concern is the injuries, especially the loss of Chris Godwin for the season. That is devastating. Next: at Carolina Panthers

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had reason to smile again. For a week, at least. Bill Belichick and his big, bad Patriots are up next. The smiles may not last long. Next: at New England Patriots

6. New England Patriots (9-5, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts got the jump on New England and the Patriots fought back… only to see Jonathan Taylor ruin any hopes for a comeback. The loss will be forgotten quickly if they take care of business in Week 16. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

How incredible is Cooper Kupp? You know the ball is going to the Rams WR and he simply manages to not only catch the ball but gain many yards after the catch. The Rams are in great shape in the NFC West. They owe a bit of thanks to the Detroit Lions … and Jared Goff. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

4. Indianapolis Colts (8-6, defeated New England Patriots)

The Indianapolis Star

Another team that has it going strong after a slow start. Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are pounding their foes. Next: at Arizona Cardinals (Christmas Day)

3. Dallas Cowboys (10-4, defeated New York Giants)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

The Cowboys’ goal for the rest of the season is to stay healthy and get the best playoff position possible. That’s a nice feeling after 15 weeks in a division that remains meek at best. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

2. Green Bay Packers (11-3, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NFC North champs again. That is what the Green Bay Packers are. Matt LaFleur has had a magical first three seasons. Now, all the coach and Aaron Rodgers need is a run to a Super Bowl ring. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns (Christmas Day)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The roll continues as Kansas City was able to outlast the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes came to life late and took down the Bolts. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

