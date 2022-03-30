NFL Podcast: 2022 NFL owners meetings

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

At the annual NFL league meeting in Florida, a bevy of interesting developments occurred as the sports coaches, executives and owners descended on Palm Beach.

What went down? Charles Robinson spent all weekend in Florida to find out. He’s joined by Shalise Manza Young to discuss the numerous league issues that were dealt with during the proceedings, including new overtime rules, the NFL’s mandated diversity efforts & some behind-the-scenes grumbling about Deshaun Watson’s new contract.

Charles & Shalise also talk about where the Baker Mayfield & Jimmy Garoppolo situations stand inside the Cleveland and San Francisco franchises, the 2024 draft heading to Detroit & the Buffalo Bills securing $850 million of taxpayer funds for their new stadium.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell faced a number of league issues this weekend at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor’s legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

