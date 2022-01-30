‘NFL On CBS’ Pundits Drowned Out By Walker Hayes Halftime Show Music – The Hamden Journal

The “NFL on CBS” broadcast crew may have delivered brilliant insights at halftime of the AFC Championship game today between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, it was almost impossible to hear what they had to say. That’s because the halftime show music from country artist Walker Hayes overpowered the sound levels in the broadcast booth.

Massive speakers for the Hayes show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City were positioned right behind the mobile set where the CBS analysts were pontificating. That made it almost impossible to discern anything said by host James Brown or analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason.

At one point, Esiason said: “I didn’t hear anything you just said.”

The network shares some of the blame. During the regular season, halftime analysis emanates from a studio in New York, where the sound and lighting can be controlled. However, the gimmick of having the analysts on site at the games is tradition for the playoffs.

Simms saw the humor in the situation on his Twitter account. He posted a GIF with the caption: “Please be quiet, I’m talking now.”

Fortunately, CBS has another shot at getting it right. The network is hosting the Super Bowl Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.