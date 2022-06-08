NFL on CBS delivers gut-punch championship stat for Vikings

It’s a well-known fact that the Minnesota Vikings are among 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. That much alone is enough to get under the skin of even the most mild-mannered fan.

Nothing stings more than seeing other fan-bases revel in the experience of a Super Bowl year after year and never knowing what it feels like to be on the receiving end.

But NFL on CBS took things a bit further on social media by dropping a bombshell statistic that gives new meaning to the years of agony Vikings fans have experienced for far too long.

A social media post named the Vikings as the only active NFL franchise to exist for 60-plus years without winning a championship.

Ouch.

To be fair, the Vikings did win the NFL championship back in the 1969 season against the Cleveland Browns before the AFL-NFL merger. So the team has won a championship.

A Super Bowl, on the other hand, is an entirely different story.

Despite being tied for the most appearances, the Vikings have yet to snag an ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy. Perhaps that could soon change with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah taking the reins of the organization that now has Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach.

The team clearly has the talent to be a contender. We’ll see if they have the willpower by September.

