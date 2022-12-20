NFL Great Willie McGinest Arrested On Assault Charge – The Hamden Journal

Triple Super Bowl winner and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony assault charge on Monday.

Reports from the U.S. say the linebacker, who played for the New England Patriots, was arrested on Monday morning in West Hollywood after an altercation at a restaurant lounge.

McGinest is said to have given himself to police and bail has reportedly been set at $30,000. He posted bond and has been released from custody and no further details have been released.

The alleged incident, which was caught on security video, is reported to have happened on December 9.

The footage, which was published on TMZ, appears to show McGinest and several accomplices approach a man at the Delilah restaurant before assaulting. McGinest appears to use a bottle as a weapon during the attack.

McGinest won three Super Bowls for the Patriots, who he played for between 1994 and 2005. He is considered one of the franchise’s greatest ever players and was inducted into the Patriots’ hall of fame in 2015. He ended his career at the Cleveland Browns in 2008.

Since retiring, McGinest has worked as an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports, and currently works at NFL Network. Several news outlet are reporting he has been unofficially suspended by NFL Network while legal proceedings take place.