NFL free agency winners and losers: Lamar Jackson, 49ers, Panthers

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.

00:25 – Houston Texans make OT Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid OL in NFL history. All agree this is a great signing for Houston, who are likely planning on bringing in a young quarterback in the draft.

6:45 – Lamar Jackson is a clear loser of free agency so far. There are no signs that he and the Baltimore Ravens are any closer to reaching a deal. Charles McDonald wonders if the Ravens need to start thinking about life after Lamar if they can’t get a deal done by the draft.

17:30 – Carolina Panthers are taking care of business and building around the rookie quarterback they’re going to draft in April. The group likes their veteran signings, including QB Andy Dalton, RB Miles Sanders, Wr Adam Thielen and TE Hayden Hurst.

26:30 – WR Brandin Cooks traded once again, this time to the Dallas Cowboys. Jori thinks he slides in as WR2 from day one.

34:25 – Bengals QB Joe Burrow is a winner of free agency as Cincinnati signs OT Orlando Brown Jr. It’s a great move for the Bengals, but Brown missed out on a lot more money if he would’ve signed last year.

41:40 – WR Odell Beckham Jr. is a loser of free agency. His market just hasn’t materialized the way he’d hoped, and Charles Robinson wonders if OBJ will ever return to the level of play many expect from him.

55:35 – Lightning round winners: San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

