NFL fines Tom Brady for kick during controversial roughing the passer penalty vs. Falcons

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 on Friday for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on Sunday during a controversial roughing the passer call, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady was the subject of one of the two brutal roughing the passer penalties last week. Near the end of their 21-15 win over the Falcons, Jarrett came in low and sacked Brady in the backfield for what should have been a 10-yard loss that gave Atlanta the ball back.

Yet officials called a roughing the passer penalty, which drew plenty of backlash — as Jarrett did nothing wrong with his tackle.

The kick in question comes at the end, when Brady flung his leg up to try and kick Jarrett as he was getting off of him to go celebrate. Brady didn’t really make much contact.

The call was the first of two on the weekend. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and forced a fumble before landing on top of him on Monday night. The play looked clean, but officials called a penalty anyways.

Brady and the Buccaneers will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.