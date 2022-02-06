Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC Championship Game.

The NFL fined Ramsey $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network.

Although Ramsey wasn’t flagged during the game, he was angry about something after 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a field goal to end the first half. Ramsey yelled at the officials and at Gould and threw his helmet.

Ramsey has been fined multiple times for unsportsmanlike conduct, most recently in Week 13.

One other Rams player, Ben Skowronek, was fined for actions during the NFC Championship Game. The NFL docked Skowronek $4,000 for an illegal hit.

NFL fines Jalen Ramsey $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct originally appeared on Pro Football Talk