NFL fines Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves for Super Bowl flag

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III didn’t play a single down in Super Bowl LVI, but he has still managed to pick up a penalty and now a fine from the game.

The NFL is docking Hargreaves $5,555 for his now-infamous penalty in which he joined a Bengals interception in street clothes, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hargreaves, announced as inactive before the game, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The penalty was called near the end of of the first half, when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a deep ball into the end zone that was intercepted by Bengals safety Jessie Bates. The Bengals soon congregated in the end zone, Hargreaves included.

Players who aren’t playing in the game aren’t allowed to go onto the field, hence the flag.

Due to the penalty, the Bengals began the ensuing drive with two minutes left on their own 10-yard line, rather than the 20-yard line. That drive fizzled out after five plays and seven yards, leading to the Rams taking a 13-10 lead into halftime.

The Bengals would take the lead in the second half, but that just set up the Rams’ comeback in a 23-20 win.