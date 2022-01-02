NFL fines 49ers wide receivers for Kyle Shanahan-themed shirts

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

49ers receivers fined for wearing Shanahan-themed shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL has some very strict rules and the 49ers’ wide receivers found that out the hard way.

Prior to San Francisco’s clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, 49ers wideouts were seen wearing Kyle Shanahan-themed T-shirts during pregame. Paying homage to their coach and his glory days as a wide receiver for the University of Texas.

Unfortunately for those receivers, the NFL didn’t like it.

“Kyle I hope you appreciated it because it cost each one of these guys $4,722 in fines for wearing shirts made by outside companies and outside trademarks,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said on Good Morning Football. “Those guys got fined for it, but I’m sure Kyle appreciates the honor.”

Talk about a buzzkill … yikes.

