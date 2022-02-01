NFL fans lost their minds when Tom Brady’s retirement announcement completely omitted the Patriots

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday in an Instagram post, and he had so many people to thank.

There were so many people, in fact, that he seemed to forget to thank or acknowledge anyone from his first 20 years in the league. In his written statement, Brady mentioned Buccaneers fans, the city of Tampa, the Bucs owners (the Glazer Family) and Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians along with the rest of the coaching staff and employees. Brady also thanked his body coach and businesses partner Alex Guerrero and his agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin. Then Brady was on to his family: his parents, his wife Gisele Bundchen and his kids.

Who and what was he forgetting? New England. Bill Belichick. Robert Kraft. And … a few others.

The reasoning could be that Brady felt he acknowledged the Patriots when he left the organization two years ago. Brady and the Patriots may also have something bigger in store — so the quarterback felt he should give the Bucs the attention for now. Whatever the reason, Brady’s announcement and his glaring omissions made for plenty of jokes on Twitter.

