NFL fans are dragging Dan Orlovsky, MNF announcers calling Bears-Seahawks game

The Chicago Bears dominated the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-11 victory on Thursday. But listening to the Monday Night Football crew, you wouldn’t have thought that was the case.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are set to make their Monday Night Football debut this season, coming over from FOX. But they weren’t on the call for Thursday night’s game. That honor went to the B-Team — Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. And it was evident pretty early on that they were in for a rough night.

The Seahawks were bad. But this announcing crew might’ve been worse.

NFL fans absolutely dragged the backup MNF crew of Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky, who didn’t seem at all prepared to call this game and left fans clamoring for Troy Aikman, Joe Buck and the Manningcast come the regular season.

Here’s what NFL fans had to say about the MNF announcers:

