NFL defender reveals one trait that makes Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert elite

The combination of traits that makes a great NFL quarterback is a long list.

Let one NFL defender tell it, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the most important trait of all locked down tight.

Breiden Fehoko from the Los Angeles Chargers has played with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert over his collegiate and pro journey so far and he says all three happen to share that trait.

Fehoko explained during a chat with Trevor Trout.

“I can honestly say that seeing their different habits and what makes each of them successful is very different from each other. But they all carry one similar characteristic and that’s their preparation for the game,” Fehoko said. “Each of those three during my time playing with them, and even Justin now, they all take their preparation very seriously. I mean early in to the facility, last one out guys…just goes to show they really value this game more than the numbers they put up on Sunday. They really want the best for their teams.”

It’s not the most groundbreaking thing in the world, but it is something even Bengals coaches have stressed this summer when talking about the franchise quarterback.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, for example, was a longtime quarterbacks coach and has overseen some greats, explicitly pointed this out recently, too.

That sort of prep and attention to detail undoubtedly played a major role in Burrow coming back from his injury early to eventually lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl in his second season.

