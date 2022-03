Quartz

How African countries voted on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Africans are criticizing their governments for abstaining from the United Nations vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Mar. 2, 17 African countries abstained from the UN General Assembly vote, representing almost half of all countries that sat on the fence. Eritrea, on the other hand, was the only African country that voted against the resolution, joining Belarus, North Korea, Russia, and Syria.