NFL cornerback Greg Newsome II calls Michigan State football wide receiver the ‘best in college football’

Before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Greg Newsome II was one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten during his time with Northwestern. Given his history, he definitely has some insight on who might be the best receiver in college football this year.

His answer? Michigan State football’s own Jayden Reed. The speedy (no disrespect to Jalen Nailor) Spartan wideout probably could’ve left this year if he wanted to, but he decided to return for a fourth season, and Newsome thinks he will be the best wide receiver in the country this season.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

With 1,026 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the air last year, the numbers definitely back this up.

