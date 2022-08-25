NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory

The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills.

“We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time,” the league said in an email to PFT.

The Personal Conduct Policy does not encompass alleged misconduct occurring before a player is drafted. At most, the incident would be used against him for enhanced or expired discipline, if he violates the policy once he’s in the NFL.

That doesn’t stop the Bill from cutting him, if they choose to do it. Although Araiza and/or the NFL Player Association could make a stink about a decision to dump Araiza for reasons that would obviously be unrelated to skill, the Bills ultimately can do whatever they want to do — and they may decide that it’s better to find another punter.

Especially since the Bills open the 2022 NFL season two weeks from tonight against the Rams in L.A. And since punter likely won’t be a heavily utilized chore for the Bills this year.

