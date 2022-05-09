NFL announces Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader

This week the NFL is rolling out their schedule for the 2022 NFL season. The full schedule will be released on Thursday, but the league is announcing some of the bigger games earlier in the week. Monday morning, the league announced that in Week 2, Monday Night Football will have a double-header.

That night, the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on ESPN, starting at 7:15 p.m. on the east coast. Kicking off at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings:

The Bills-Titans game is a rematch of a thriller from 2021, which the Titans won by a field goal. The last time the Eagles and the Vikings squared off was during the 2019 season, which saw Minnesota win by a final score of 38-20. The two teams met during the playoffs of the 2017-2018 season with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line, in a game Philadelphia won 38-7.