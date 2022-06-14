NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would ‘explode’ if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years.

And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.

He’s discussed his respect and admiration for Tom Brady numerous times, while giving that similar respect to Bill Belichick. Now, Beckham is once again a free agent and he’s looking for his next move. The biggest thing holding him back in free agency is the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt discussed potential destinations for Beckham on “Good Morning, Football!” and gave an argument for him joining the Patriots this offseason.

“If no one else is going to say it, I’ll say it: send him to New England, “The Land of Misfit Toys” of wide receivers,” Brandt said.

The Patriots have a lot of talented receivers, but no one to take the roof off and change the game. Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker are all really good options — but, Beckham brings a different level of star power to the position.

“Are the Patriots going to just sit by and be like, ‘You know what, oh well. I guess the Bills own the AFC East. We’ll just sit here and hope for a wild card. Oh, I guess the Dolphins just going to come and blow everybody’s doors off because ‘Good Morning, Football!’ talks about them every morning, noon, and night,” Brandt continued. “No! The Patriots are going to arm up. Go get this guy. He would explode. Go give him to Mac Jones. Go take this thing.”

The Patriots don’t need him, but Beckham would be an extremely helpful piece on the roster if the price was right.

