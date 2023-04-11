‘NFL 360’, 2022 Winter Olympics Lead 2023 Noms — List – The Hamden Journal

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Leading the list are NFL Network’s NFL: 360 and NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games with ten nominations each. The ceremony will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.
“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”
Other top nominees include 2022 NCAA March Madness, with eight noms; followed by 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven and ESPN’s SportsCenter and Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII with six apiece. ESPN led all networks with 42 nominations.
“The nominee slate never ceases to inspire. This year’s competition is a proud moment for the entire industry,” said Justine Gubar, Head of Sports Awards, NATAS. “I am deeply looking forward to honoring the unparalleled accomplishments of the last year on May 22nd.”
As previously announced, Bryant Gumbel will receive the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement award.
Nominations were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content and Esports Coverage, as well as Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging Talent among others.
Here is the complete list of nominees
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
2022 FIFA World Cup Final FOX
Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]
The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC
MLB at Field of Dreams FOX
Super Bowl LVII FOX
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
The 118th World Series FOX
Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
Monday Night Football ESPN
NFL on CBS CBS
Saturday Night College Football ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Sunday Night Football NBC
Thursday Night Football Prime Video
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
AFC Championship Game CBS
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC NBC | Golf Channel
NHL on TNT tbs | TNT
NLCS FOX | FS1
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
Sunday Night Football NBC
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
All Access Showtime
Davis vs Romero: Epilogue
Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL ESPN
The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]
NFL Game Day All-Access YouTube
Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]
Road To The Super Bowl FOX
[NFL Films]
Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft ESPN+ | NHL Network
[NHL Original Productions]
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
Basketball Stories NBA TV
Sir Charles & The Doctor
The Great Debate with Charles Barkley TNT
NFL 360 NFL Network
The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye
NFL 360 NFL Network
Women in Football
SC Featured ESPN+
White Men Can’t Jump – 30th
Anniversary Special
UFC Year of the Fighter UFC Fight Pass
Amanda Nunes
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
E60 ESPN
Eli’s Places ESPN+
[NFL Films | Omaha Productions]
NFL 360 NFL Network
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED YouTube
[UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 BLAST.tv
[BLAST]
2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube
Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]
The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |
Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV
[Valve Corporation]
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final LoLEsports.com | Twitch
| YouTube
T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]
VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final ValorantEsports.com |
Twitch | YouTube
OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
38 at the Garden HBO Max
[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
Fault Lines Al Jazeera English
Bloodsport
Fightlore UFC Fight Pass
Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix
[Archer’s Mark]
NBA on TNT TNT
Bill Russell: Answer the Call
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
After Jackie History Channel
[UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films |
History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]
Citizen Ashe CNN
[CNN Films | Dogwoof ]
NYC Point Gods Showtime
[Boardroom]
The Redeem Team Netflix
[Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment |
USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair Peacock
[WWE ]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
’72 – A Gathering Of Champions Olympics.com
[Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]
Good Rivals Prime Video
[Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu
[Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |
Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]
Meddling NBC | Peacock
SHAQ HBO Max
[Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
Coach Prime Prime Video
[SMAC Entertainment | DG West]
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix
[Box to Box Films]
Hard Knocks HBO | HBO Max
Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]
Last Chance U Netflix
Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |
One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
Race: Bubba Wallace Netflix
[300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
College GameDay ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday FOX
Inside the NBA TNT
Monday Night Countdown ESPN
NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon
[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
MLB Tonight MLB Network
NFL Live ESPN
Pardon The Interruption ESPN
[Rydholm Projects]
The Rich Eisen Show Peacock | The Roku Channel
[Rich Eisen Productions]
SportsCenter ESPN
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
FOX MLB: The Postseason FOX | FS1
Inside the NBA: Playoffs TNT
Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN
Road to the Final Four tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
World Cup Today FOX | FS1
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
E60 ESPN
Qatar’s World Cup
E60 ESPN | ESPN+
Remember the Blue and Yellow
E60 ESPN
The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of
Shaul Ladany
NFL 360 NFL Network
Who If Not Us
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
The IOC Way
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
Big Noon Kickoff FOX
A Mother’s Love
College GameDay ESPN
Jump Around
IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Outside TV
Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]
Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN
Voodoo Doll-phins
Super Bowl LVII FOX
My Little Brother
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
Betsy & Irv ESPN+
[ESPN Films]
Big Noon Kickoff FOX
Meechie
NFL 360 NFL Network
Kahuku Mana
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max
Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis
SportsCenter ESPN
SC Featured: Mind Over Matter
SportsCenter ESPN
SC Featured: Seams to Heal
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS
It’s A Family
2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
Of Grit and Glory
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
US Open ESPN
I Was Here
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
The Ride of Their Lives
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE
CFP National Championship MegaCast ESPN | ESPN2 |
ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC
Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
[Crazy Legs Productions]
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
Thursday Night Football Prime Video
TNF Optionality
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
House of Highlights Bleacher Report
Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball
The Men In Blazers Show Twitch
NFL 360 NFL Network
Who If Not Us
NHL on ESPN ESPN.com
Ovechkin 800
World Cup Now FOX Digital
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]
McEnroe vs McEnroe ABC | ESPN | ESPN+
NBA App NBA Digital
Reimagined
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]
Thursday Night Football Prime Video
Prime Vision
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
James Brown CBS | Paramount+
Rece Davis ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Rich Eisen NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel
Mike Tirico NBC | Golf Channel
Scott Van Pelt ESPN
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
Kenny Albert FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs
Mike Breen ABC
Joe Buck ESPN
Ian Eagle tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
Chris Fowler ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Al Michaels Prime Video
Mike Tirico NBC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
Charles Barkley TNT
Jay Bilas ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Nate Burleson CBS | CBS Sports Network |
Nickelodeon | NFL Network
Ryan Clark ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Shaquille O’Neal TNT
Kenny Smith TNT
Tom Verducci MLB Network
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST
Cris Collinsworth NBC
Gary Danielson CBS
Peyton Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+
Bill Raftery tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
John Smoltz FOX | FS1
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER
Molly McGrath ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Tom Rinaldi FOX | FS1
Holly Rowe ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Lisa Salters ESPN | ABC
Melissa Stark NBC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
Andraya Carter ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network
Robert Griffin III ESPN
Eli Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+
Greg Olsen FOX
JJ Redick ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
The Masters CBS
Monday Night Football ESPN
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
Super Bowl LVII FOX
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
College GameDay ESPN
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
FOX NFL Sunday FOX
NFL Draft ESPN | ABC
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
The Dragon YouTube
[Red Bull Media House]
The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC
NFL 360 NFL Network
See It Through
The Nonstop NBA NBA Social
[PrettyBird]
Super Bowl LVII FOX
Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
Edge of the Earth HBO Max
[Teton Gravity Research]
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix
[Archer’s Mark]
Meddling NBC | Peacock
[SoHi Media]
NFL 360 NFL Network
Kahuku Mana
NFL 360 NFL Network
NFL Africa: The Journey
Race to Miami Red Bull TV
[Red Bull Media House]
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS
It’s A Family
Monday Night Football ESPN | ABC
Teases
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
Titans
Outside The Lines ESPN
Without You
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
38 at the Garden HBO Max
[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
McEnroe Showtime
[Sylver Entertainment]
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
Coach K Final Four Tribute
The Redeem Team Netflix
[Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |
59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
SHAQ HBO Max
[Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
The Commencement
The NFL Today CBS
Kyle Brandt Series
The 150th Open NBC
Teases
Outside The Lines ESPN
Without You
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
All Access Showtime
Spence vs Ugas
E60 ESPN
The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
NFL Films Presents FS1
Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]
RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan Sinclair Broadcast Group
[TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]
Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War ESPN
[ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
Of Grit and Glory
McEnroe Showtime
[Sylver Entertainment]
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
NFL 360 NFL Network
Who If Not Us
Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max
[Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED |
Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]
Super Bowl LVII FOX
Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
FOX NFL FOX
Friday Night Baseball Apple TV+
[MLB Network]
NASCAR on NBC NBC | USA
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC | USA
US Open ESPN
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix
[Box to Box Films]
La Liste – Everything or Nothing Prime Video
[Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
Race to Miami Red Bull TV
[Red Bull Media House]
Road To The Super Bowl FOX
[NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
NBA on ESPN ESPN | ABC
NFL Exclusive Games NFL Network
Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon
Denver Broncos vs LA Rams
XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games NBC | USA | CNBC |
Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
38 at the Garden HBO Max
[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
Greatness Code Apple TV+
[Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]
McEnroe Showtime
[Sylver Entertainment]
The Portal Bleacher Report
Thursday Night Football Prime Video
Opening Titles
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
Doha Set
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
Coach K Final Four Tribute
2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon
[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
The Nonstop NBA NBA Social
[PrettyBird]
Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social
[Superprime]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
FOX NFL Sunday FOX
FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set
The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |
Multicam XR Premium Steam TV
[Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]
NHL Broadcasts ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network
Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards
Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon
An Unreal Nickmas
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
Rewiring the Olympics
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Edge of the Earth HBO Max
Trailer [BOND]
2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1
Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign
NBA TV NBA TV
75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow
XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC
Jurassic
Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max
Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
An Unbreakable Spirit CBS | CBS Sports Network
CBS Black History Month Campaign
Mental Health Is Health CBS | CBS Sports Network
Aaron Taylor
Mindset Series CBS Sports Network
Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams
#See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign
Super Bowl LVII FOX
Run With It [Hungry Man]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 Telemundo
Debate Mundial Telemundo
Hoy en La Copa Telemundo
SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
Sunday Night Football en Universo Telemundo
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla Mundo | NFL Social
[NFL Mexico | Sway]
Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise Mundo | NFL Social
[NFL Mexico | SWAY]
Hoy en la Copa Telemundo
Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro
SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
SC Reportajes: Arraigado
SportsCenter ESPN Deportes
SC Reportajes: The Real Deal
Un Tren A Qatar ESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
Andrés Cantor Telemundo
Rolando Cantú Telemundo
Lindsay Casinelli Univision | TUDN
Carolina Guillén ESPN Deportes
Miguel Gurwitz Telemundo
Pilar Pérez ESPN Deportes