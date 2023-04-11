‘NFL 360’, 2022 Winter Olympics Lead 2023 Noms — List – The Hamden Journal

‘NFL 360’, 2022 Winter Olympics Lead 2023 Noms — List – Deadline

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Leading the list are NFL Network’s NFL: 360 and NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games with ten nominations each. The ceremony will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.

“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.” 

Other top nominees include 2022 NCAA March Madness, with eight noms; followed by 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven and ESPN’s SportsCenter and Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII with six apiece. ESPN led all networks with 42 nominations.

“The nominee slate never ceases to inspire. This year’s competition is a proud moment for the entire industry,” said Justine Gubar, Head of Sports Awards, NATAS. “I am deeply looking forward to honoring the unparalleled accomplishments of the last year on May 22nd.”

As previously announced, Bryant Gumbel will receive the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement award.

Nominations were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content and Esports Coverage, as well as Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging Talent among others.

Here is the complete list of nominees

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

2022 FIFA World Cup Final                                      FOX

Argentina vs France                                    [FIFA | HBS]

The 148th Kentucky Derby                                    NBC

  MLB at Field of Dreams                                          FOX

  Super Bowl LVII                                                      FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

The 118th World Series                                        FOX

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies                          

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

  Monday Night Football                                         ESPN

  NFL on CBS                                                                  CBS

  Saturday Night College Football   ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Sunday Night Football                                            NBC

  Thursday Night Football                           Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

  AFC Championship Game                                    CBS

         Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs                     

  FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC   NBC | Golf Channel

  NHL on TNT                                                         tbs | TNT

  NLCS                                                                  FOX | FS1

         San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies                     

  Sunday Night Football                                            NBC

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

  All Access                                                         Showtime

         Davis vs Romero: Epilogue                                            

  Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL                      ESPN

         The 2022 NFL Draft                                     [NFL Films]

  NFL Game Day All-Access                            YouTube

         Super Bowl LVII                                            [NFL Films]

  Road To The Super Bowl                                         FOX

                                                                                [NFL Films]

  Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft ESPN+ | NHL Network

                                                     [NHL Original Productions]

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

  Basketball Stories                                                NBA TV

         Sir Charles & The Doctor                                                

  The Great Debate with Charles Barkley              TNT

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye                            

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Women in Football                                                        

  SC Featured                                                           ESPN+

         White Men Can’t Jump – 30th                                         

         Anniversary Special

  UFC Year of the Fighter                       UFC Fight Pass

         Amanda Nunes                                                             

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

  E60                                                                               ESPN

  Eli’s Places                                                               ESPN+

                                          [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

  Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel                 HBO Max

  The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED                             YouTube

                [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

  BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022                          BLAST.tv

            [BLAST]

  2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend     YouTube

         Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]

  The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |

Team Secret vs Tundra Esports                    Steam TV

                                                               [Valve Corporation]

  League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final  LoLEsports.com | Twitch

                                                                            | YouTube

         T1 vs DRX                                                   [Riot Games]

  VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final  ValorantEsports.com |

                                                               Twitch | YouTube

         OpTic vs LOUD                                          [Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

  38 at the Garden                                            HBO Max

                                   [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

  Fault Lines                                         Al Jazeera English

         Bloodsport                                                                      

  Fightlore                                                   UFC Fight Pass

         Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory                                     

  Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive                         Netflix

                                                                        [Archer’s Mark]

  NBA on TNT                                                                   TNT

         Bill Russell: Answer the Call                                            

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

  After Jackie                                          History Channel

  [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films |

                  History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]

  Citizen Ashe                                                              CNN

                                                         [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]

  NYC Point Gods                                             Showtime

                                                                            [Boardroom]

  The Redeem Team                                               Netflix

           [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

                  Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment |

                   USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

  Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair                     Peacock

                                                                                     [WWE ]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

  ’72 – A Gathering Of Champions     Olympics.com

                                [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]

  Good Rivals                                                 Prime Video

            [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]

  Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers            Hulu

    [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |

                            Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]

  Meddling                                              NBC | Peacock

  SHAQ                                                                  HBO Max

                     [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

  Coach Prime                                              Prime Video

                                         [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]

  Formula 1: Drive to Survive                                 Netflix

                                                                     [Box to Box Films]

  Hard Knocks                                        HBO | HBO Max

         Training Camp with the Detroit Lions            [NFL Films]

  Last Chance U                                                       Netflix

         Basketball    [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |

                    One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

  Race: Bubba Wallace                                         Netflix

                                         [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]

  OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

  College GameDay                                                 ESPN

  FOX NFL Sunday                                                        FOX

  Inside the NBA                                                             TNT

  Monday Night Countdown                                  ESPN

  NFL Slimetime                                            Nickelodeon

                               [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

       OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

  MLB Tonight                                               MLB Network

  NFL Live                                                                      ESPN

  Pardon The Interruption                                        ESPN

                                                                  [Rydholm Projects]

  The Rich Eisen Show                 Peacock | The Roku Channel

                                                          [Rich Eisen Productions]

  SportsCenter                                                             ESPN

   OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

  FOX MLB: The Postseason                            FOX | FS1

  Inside the NBA: Playoffs                                            TNT

  Postseason NFL Countdown                                ESPN

  Road to the Final Four         tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

  World Cup Today                                          FOX | FS1

                            OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

  E60                                                                               ESPN

         Qatar’s World Cup                                                           

  E60                                                              ESPN | ESPN+

         Remember the Blue and Yellow                                     

  E60                                                                               ESPN

         The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of                              

         Shaul Ladany

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Who If Not Us                                                                 

  Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel                 HBO Max

         The IOC Way                                                                  

                       OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

  Big Noon Kickoff                                                        FOX

         A Mother’s Love                                                             

  College GameDay                                                 ESPN

         Jump Around                                                                 

  IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship     Outside TV

         Kyle Brown            [The IRONMAN Group Productions]

  Sunday NFL Countdown                                       ESPN

         Voodoo Doll-phins                                                         

  Super Bowl LVII                                                           FOX

         My Little Brother                                                             

                        OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

  Betsy & Irv                                                                ESPN+

                                                                              [ESPN Films]

  Big Noon Kickoff                                                        FOX

         Meechie                                                                        

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Kahuku Mana                                                                

  Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel                 HBO Max

         Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis                          

  SportsCenter                                                             ESPN

         SC Featured: Mind Over Matter                                    

  SportsCenter                                                             ESPN

         SC Featured: Seams to Heal                                         

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

  The 123rd Army-Navy Game                                 CBS

         It’s A Family                                                                      

  2022 College Football Playoff National Championship   ESPN

         Of Grit and Glory                                                           

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste                                 

  US Open                                                                     ESPN

         I Was Here                                                                        

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

         The Ride of Their Lives                                                    

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

  CFP National Championship MegaCast      ESPN | ESPN2 |

                           ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC                                          

  Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV

                                                        [Crazy Legs Productions]

  2022 FIFA World Cup          FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

  Thursday Night Football                           Prime Video

         TNF Optionality                                                             

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

  House of Highlights                            Bleacher Report

  Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball                           

  The Men In Blazers Show                                    Twitch

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Who If Not Us                                                                 

  NHL on ESPN                                                   ESPN.com

         Ovechkin 800                                                                 

  World Cup Now                                           FOX Digital

  OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

  Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV

         2.0                                           [Crazy Legs Productions]

  McEnroe vs McEnroe               ABC | ESPN | ESPN+

  NBA App                                                        NBA Digital

         Reimagined                                                                   

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

         The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream        [Cosm | Intel]

  Thursday Night Football                           Prime Video

          Prime Vision                                                                   

  OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

  James Brown                                 CBS | Paramount+

  Rece Davis                                  ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Rich Eisen        NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel

  Mike Tirico                                    NBC | Golf Channel

  Scott Van Pelt                                                          ESPN

   OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

  Kenny Albert                FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs

  Mike Breen                                                                 ABC

  Joe Buck                                                                    ESPN

  Ian Eagle                                 tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

  Chris Fowler                                 ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Al Michaels                                                  Prime Video

  Mike Tirico                                                                   NBC

  OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

  Charles Barkley                                                           TNT

  Jay Bilas                                       ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Nate Burleson               CBS | CBS Sports Network |

                                           Nickelodeon | NFL Network

  Ryan Clark                                   ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Shaquille O’Neal                                                         TNT

  Kenny Smith                                                                 TNT

  Tom Verducci                                           MLB Network

         OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST

  Cris Collinsworth                                                       NBC

  Gary Danielson                                                          CBS

  Peyton Manning                                   ESPN2 | ESPN+

  Bill Raftery                                tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

  John Smoltz                                                     FOX | FS1

  OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER

  Molly McGrath                           ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Tom Rinaldi                                                      FOX | FS1

  Holly Rowe                                  ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

  Lisa Salters                                                    ESPN | ABC

  Melissa Stark                                                              NBC

  OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

  Andraya Carter             ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network

  Robert Griffin III                                                        ESPN

  Eli Manning                                             ESPN2 | ESPN+

  Greg Olsen                                                                 FOX

  JJ Redick                                     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

  The Masters                                                                 CBS

  Monday Night Football                                         ESPN

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

  Super Bowl LVII                                                           FOX

  OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

  College GameDay                                                 ESPN

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

  FOX NFL Sunday                                                        FOX

  NFL Draft                                                       ESPN | ABC

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

  The Dragon                                                        YouTube

                                                          [Red Bull Media House]

  The 148th Kentucky Derby                                    NBC

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         See It Through                                                                                                 

  The Nonstop NBA                                         NBA Social

                                                                               [PrettyBird]

  Super Bowl LVII                                                           FOX

         Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus                      

  OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

  Edge of the Earth                                            HBO Max

                                                        [Teton Gravity Research]

  Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive                         Netflix

                                                                        [Archer’s Mark]

  Meddling                                              NBC | Peacock

                                                                            [SoHi Media]

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Kahuku Mana                                                                

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         NFL Africa: The Journey                                                 

  Race to Miami                                              Red Bull TV

                                                          [Red Bull Media House]

    OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

  The 123rd Army-Navy Game                                 CBS

         It’s A Family                                                                    

  Monday Night Football                            ESPN | ABC

         Teases                                                                            

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste                                 

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

         Titans                                                                              

  Outside The Lines                                                    ESPN

         Without You                                                                     

     OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

  38 at the Garden                                            HBO Max

                                   [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

  McEnroe                                                           Showtime

                                                            [Sylver Entertainment]

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         Coach K Final Four Tribute                                            

  The Redeem Team                                               Netflix

           [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

           Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |

                    59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

  SHAQ                                                                  HBO Max

                    [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]

 THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

         Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         The Commencement                                                    

  The NFL Today                                                            CBS

         Kyle Brandt Series                                                             

  The 150th Open                                                        NBC

         Teases                                                                            

  Outside The Lines                                                    ESPN

         Without You                                                                   

    OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

  All Access                                                         Showtime

         Spence vs Ugas                                                             

  E60                                                                               ESPN

         The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

  NFL Films Presents                                                       FS1

         Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0                        [NFL Films]

  RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan Sinclair Broadcast Group

             [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]

  Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War                      ESPN

                                 [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]

  OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

  2022 College Football Playoff National Championship  ESPN

         Of Grit and Glory                                                           

  McEnroe                                                           Showtime

                                                            [Sylver Entertainment]

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste                                 

  NFL 360                                                         NFL Network

         Who If Not Us                                                                 

  Say Hey, Willie Mays!                                      HBO Max

                                  [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED |

                          Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]

  Super Bowl LVII                                                           FOX

         Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus                      

 OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

  FOX NFL                                                                        FOX

  Friday Night Baseball                                   Apple TV+

                                                                         [MLB Network]

  NASCAR on NBC                                          NBC | USA

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                    NBC | USA

  US Open                                                                     ESPN

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

  Formula 1: Drive to Survive                                 Netflix

                                                                     [Box to Box Films]

  La Liste – Everything or Nothing             Prime Video

                                     [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste                                 

  Race to Miami                                              Red Bull TV

                                                          [Red Bull Media House]

  Road To The Super Bowl                                         FOX

                                                                                [NFL Films]

 OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

  NBA on ESPN                                               ESPN | ABC

  NFL Exclusive Games                               NFL Network

  Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game   Nickelodeon

         Denver Broncos vs LA Rams                                            

  XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games NBC | USA | CNBC |

                     Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com

              OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

  38 at the Garden                                            HBO Max

                                   [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

  Greatness Code                                           Apple TV+

                                    [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]

  McEnroe                                                           Showtime

                                                            [Sylver Entertainment]

  The Portal                                             Bleacher Report

  Thursday Night Football                           Prime Video

         Opening Titles                                                                

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

         Doha Set                                                                        

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         Coach K Final Four Tribute                                            

  2022 NCAA March Madness        tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

         NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste                                 

  NFL Slimetime                                            Nickelodeon

                               [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

  The Nonstop NBA                                         NBA Social

                                                                               [PrettyBird]

  Playoffs on NBA Lane                                 NBA Social

                                                                           [Superprime]

  THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

  FOX NFL Sunday                                                        FOX

          FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set                                

  The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |

Multicam XR Premium                                  Steam TV

                          [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]

  NHL Broadcasts        ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network

          Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards                               

  Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game   Nickelodeon

         An Unreal Nickmas                                                        

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

         Rewiring the Olympics                                                   

 OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

  Edge of the Earth                                            HBO Max

         Trailer                                                                  [BOND]

  2022 FIFA World Cup                                     FOX | FS1

         Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign                                

  NBA TV                                                                   NBA TV

         75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow

  XXIV Olympic Winter Games                                NBC

         Jurassic                                                                           

  Say Hey, Willie Mays!                                      HBO Max

         Trailer                                [Mark Woollen & Associates]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

  An Unbreakable Spirit    CBS | CBS Sports Network

         CBS Black History Month Campaign                               

  Mental Health Is Health CBS | CBS Sports Network

         Aaron Taylor                                                                     

  Mindset Series                               CBS Sports Network

         Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams

  #See Us                              CBS | CBS Sports Network

         CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign                                         

  Super Bowl LVII                                                           FOX

         Run With It                                                [Hungry Man]

  OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

  Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022   Telemundo

  Debate Mundial                                          Telemundo

  Hoy en La Copa                                          Telemundo

  SportsCenter                                          ESPN Deportes

  Sunday Night Football en Universo        Telemundo

  OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

  Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla Mundo | NFL Social

                                                               [NFL Mexico | Sway]

  Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise  Mundo | NFL Social

                                                              [NFL Mexico | SWAY]

  Hoy en la Copa                                           Telemundo

         Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro                                               

  SportsCenter                                          ESPN Deportes

         SC Reportajes: Arraigado                                             

  SportsCenter                                          ESPN Deportes

         SC Reportajes: The Real Deal                                       

  Un Tren A Qatar                                    ESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

  Andrés Cantor                                             Telemundo

  Rolando Cantú                                            Telemundo

  Lindsay Casinelli                                 Univision | TUDN

  Carolina Guillén                                    ESPN Deportes

  Miguel Gurwitz                                             Telemundo

  Pilar Pérez                                                ESPN Deportes