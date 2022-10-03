Nexstar Closes Deal For Control Of The CW; Mark Pedowitz Exits Top Job – The Hamden Journal

Mark Pedowitz is exiting his post as head of The CW as Nexstar Media Group has formally closed a deal to acquire 75% interest in the broadcast network.

Dennis Miller, a veteran Nexstar board member, has been named president of the CW, which will pursue a decidedly different strategy under its new owners.

Pedowitz plans to revive his production company after staying on for a transition period.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global will each retain 12.5% ownership stakes in The CW.

Pedowitz, had been chairman and CEO of The CW for the past 11 years, helping it punch well above its weight with a series of young-skewing hits like Riverdale, Gossip Girl and All American.

Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar, praised Miller for his work at the local TV station owner during recent years.

“Dennis Miller brings a unique skill set of proven television, media, and technology industry expertise, as

well as venture capital experience to the role of President at The CW,” Sook said. “His understanding and ability to unlock value from media assets by delivering high-quality, profitable entertainment, will serve the network, its viewers, its partners and CW affiliates around the country extremely well. We are confident his background, experience and relationships will allow Nexstar to deliver on the value of this transaction for our shareholders. I look forward to working with Dennis and Sean Compton, Nexstar’s President of Networks, to build on the foundation that Mark Pedowitz and his team have established at both the CW Network and the CW App. We sincerely thank Mark for his many years of service to The CW and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Miller is a seasoned television executive with a successful long-term record of success and value

creation in the industry. He has held senior executive positions at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate

Television and Turner Network Television. He most recently served as Chairman of Industrial Media until

its sale to Sony Pictures Television earlier this year. Industrial Media is an independent production group

whose companies collectively produce more than 94 television shows airing across 34 networks, including

some of the most popular shows on television including “American Idol” on ABC; the “Matchmaker” series

on Netflix; the Selena Gomez cooking show and the upcoming “The Climb” with Jason Momoa both on

HBO; the upcoming Elton John documentary on Apple+; and, the dominant franchise for the last five

years on Discovery, “90 Day Fiancé.” Mr. Miller also has significant experience as a TMT investor, having

spent several years as a General Partner at Spark Capital and a Managing Director at Bear Stearns’ venture

arm, Constellation Ventures. He began his career in the entertainment and tax department of the law

firm of Manatt, Phelps, Rothenberg and Tunney.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Miller said, “It has been a privilege to serve on Nexstar’s Board of

Directors for the last eight years and work closely with Perry and the other distinguished members of the

Board during a period of transformational growth and success for the Company. This appointment

perfectly aligns my intimate knowledge of Nexstar’s business approach and operating goals to realize the

value inherent in The CW. I look forward to working with Perry, Sean and the team to leverage the

experience and business relationships built over my career in the media, and technology industries to

create new value for viewers, advertisers, affiliates, and Nexstar shareholders.”

“It’s been an honor to serve as the Chairman and CEO of The CW Network for the last 11 years and I am

very proud of what our exceptional teams have accomplished together over that time,” said Mr. Pedowitz.

“It was the right moment for me to hand over the leadership baton and I am excited to move on to the

next chapter of my professional career where I can pursue a different set of interests. I am confident

Perry, Sean, Dennis and the Nexstar team’s ability to usher in the next phase of growth and success for

the CW Network and look forward to supporting them during the transition period.”