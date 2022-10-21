Newsmax Bans Lara Logan After Conspiracy Rant; ADL Chief Says, “It’s About Time” – The Hamden Journal

Even Newsmax, the network which itself is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for promoting false claims that Dominion had engaged in election fraud, is done with Lara Logan.

The onetime 60 Minutes correspondent has been kicked off the network after comments she made on Eric Bolling’s show that included wild assertions such as “the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world,” and the anti-Semitic — and patently false — idea that an elite cabal “want us eating insects [and] cockroaches” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

Logan was once a rising star in TV news, landing a job at CBS based on her reporting during the war in Afghanistan. She went on to become the outlet’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent before winning a coveted spot in 60 Minutes‘ rotation of correspondents. But errors in a report about the Benghazi attack for led to her suspension and eventual departure from CBS News.

Like CBS, Newsmax has had enough, issuing the following statement to The Hamden Journal today:

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again.”

Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt replied this afternoon, “It’s about time.”

He continued, “Obviously, someone who spews out offensive #QAnon conspiracy theories and rants about the blood libel has lost touch with reality.”